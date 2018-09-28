Arsenal vs Watford Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2018/19
Live text commentary of Arsenal vs Watford in the Premier League. Kick-off set for 3pm GMT.
This game is set to be an intriguing battle with Watford skipper, Deeney, accusing Arsenal of 'lacking cojones' in the past. Join us around an hour before kick off for the starting XIs and to find out whether Emery's side have the desired cojones Deeney has spoken of.
Watford team news
As for Watford, Christian Kabasele's red card from their penalty shoot-out defeat in the Carabao Cup to Spurs has been rescinded which means he is available for Saturday. Fellow defender Daryl Janmaat will miss the game with a knee injury whilst Sebastian Prodl and Miguel Britos are doubts. Tom Cleverley and Gerard Deulofeu are also still out.
Arsenal team news
It isn't all doom and gloom for Arsenal as Sokratis is fit for Saturday's encounter. He limped off against Everton and missed the Gunners match with Brentford. Emile Smith-Rowe, unlikely to feature anyway will be assessed after suffering a right hip problem whilst Ainsley Maitland-Niles (fibula) and Konstantinos Mavropanos (groin) are both still out. Laurent Koscielny (Achilles) is still a long term absentee too.
Emery was of course asked about Ramsey's future in his pre-match press conference. However, it looked as though the Spaniard tried to dodge any true judgement on the matter. "There are three elements, three aspects. One is the player and also the player with their family and representatives. The other is the club and the other is the squad. My focus is always on the team," he said.
The midfielder's form hasn't been excellent this season and perhaps Arsenal fans will be happy for someone else to come into the club within the next two window's. Emery has struggled to find a balanced attack with both Ramsey and Mesut Ozil in so far. It's unclear as to whether he will start at the weekend but Danny Welbeck may be a candidate to earn his first Premier League start of the season after finding the net twice against Brentford.
Ramsey on the move?
The major talking point coming in today's clash is that Arsenal appear to be resigned to losing Aaron Ramsey either in January or next summer. It was originally thought that the Welshman was set to sign a new deal with the club but an offer has been withdrawn and he now looks as though he'll leave the club for free, unless a cut price deal with another side can be agreed in January. Factors such as Ivan Gazidis' decision to leave Arsenal and the club not having the necessary funds have been credited with the Gunners not renewing Ramsey's contract.
Previous meetings
Arsenal's record against the Hornets hasn't been too great since they were promoted back to the Premier League in 2015. Since then the Gunners have lost three out of seven meetings in all competitions, the most recent of those losses being a 2-1 defeat at Vicarage Road last season. However, Arsenal did win 3-0 at the Emirates in 2017/18. Shkodran Mustafi, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang were all on the score sheet when the pair last met whilst Deeney saw a penalty saved by Petr Cech.
Javi Gracia's wasn't overly convincing after being appointed Hornets boss at the back end of last season but he's been terrific so far in 2018/19. He's found a formula which sees the busy pairing of Troy Deeney and Andre Gray causing a nightmare for defences. In midfield the likes of Will Hughes and Abdoulaye Doucoure have caught the eye whilst they've also been resolute in defence.
High flying Hornets
Watford's start to the season has been mightily impressive and they take the short journey to the Emirates with a real chance of getting something from the game. Going into the match they sit a point above Arsenal and currently occupy fourth place having lost just once so far in the league.
Arsenal a mixed bag
Today is Arsenal's fourth home game in ten days as they bid for a seventh straight win in all competitions. Unai Emery's time at Arsenal started with tough defeats against Manchester City and Chelsea but they haven't lost since. Not much has changed defensively for the Gunners from the days of Arsene Wenger and they're still struggling in that department. But they haven't been lacking in goals with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette finding form in recent weeks.
Arsenal vs Watford
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of Arsenal vs Watford in the Premier League. I'm Matt Dawson and I'll be taking you through today's game which is due to kick off at 3pm GMT. Stay tuned to VAVEL for all the update's from today's game.