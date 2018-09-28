Unai Emery reveals very little about Ramsey contract news ahead of Watford 

Unai Emery gave a conservative response during Friday’s press conference to the news that contract talks between Aaron Ramsey and Arsenal had broken down.

Beginning of the end?

The Welsh midfielders current deal is up at the end of the season and rumours about whether he would be signing an extension with the club had been circulating since the start of the season. However, it was reported on Thursday that talks between the parties involved had completely broken down.

When asked whether he wants Ramsey to stay, Emery said: “There are three elements, three aspects. One is the player and also the player with their family and representatives. The other is the club and the other is the squad. My focus is always on the team.

“My focus is preparing with the players and only thinking about the match tomorrow.”

Ozil national team fallout continues

Another story Emery was asked about was the visit of German national team manager Joachim Low to London Colney, who reportedly travelled to speak to Mesut Ozil. The player retired from playing for Germany after the World due to allegations of racism. But as with the Ramsey situation, the Spaniard gave a conservative answer.

“It’s one decision that is very, very individual. I respect his decision to play or not play with the national team. But it’s the same, like when I speak to the individual players. I want only their focus for our match and for the match tomorrow.

“Tomorrow is our focus and I speak every day with the players and I spoke with every player - also with Mesut - to the focus and the concentration to prepare for the best performance tomorrow."

Real Sociedad reunion

Emery faces a familiar face in the Emirates dugout against high flying Watford, whose boss Javi Gracia was team-mates with the Arsenal’s head coach at Real Sociedad in the 1995/96 season.

“As a coach he’s very competitive. He is improving and he is growing up in football with this mentality. He’s very competitive and here, I think Watford is starting the season very well because they are playing very well.

“Tomorrow is, for us, a big challenge to overtake him in the table and win against him. But I know before that it’s a very difficult match and for them also, it’s one very, very big challenge. We are excited and I think they are excited for the 90 minutes we are going to play tomorrow.”

Deeney's famous words

Last seasons' 2-1 defeat to Watford at Vicarage Road was followed by some eye catching comments from Hornets captain Troy Deeney who criticised the Arsenal’s players mentality.

“They want to win against us with good things tactically and good things also individually, " Emery said.

"But we know, tomorrow we need to play and we need also in the individual duels on the pitch, to win for step-by-step in the 90 minutes so we can impose our ideas, our job and our moment physically on the pitch.

“They are a team with very good players, very competitive and with the duels they are a very hard team.”