Cardiff City vs Burnley Preview: Bluebirds look for first league win of the season

Cardiff City host Burnley at the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday afternoon in a match which by some is already being classed as must-win for the Welsh side, who are still left looking for their first win of the season.

The Bluebirds sit 19th in the table, having faced Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City in their last three games, with the latter trouncing Cardiff 5-0 in the Welsh capital last weekend.

Meanwhile, following their seventh-place finish in the league last season, Burnley have not started this campaign as well as hoped, losing four of their opening six games, leaving them in sixteenth.

Sean Dyche's side have never beaten a promoted side away from home in the Premier League and will look for their first back to back wins since April, following their emphatic 4-0 victory over Bournemouth last time out.

Cardiff fans will seek inspiration from the fact that they are unbeaten in 13 matches against the Clarets in all competitions, winning four and drawing nine.

The two teams played out a goalless draw when they last met, in the Championship two seasons ago at Turf Moor, with Burnley going on to win the league title that season and earning a return to the top flight.

Team news

Cardiff

Cardiff right-back Lee Peltier faces up to three months out after dislocating his shoulder against Manchester City last weekend.

Aron Gunnarsson remains sidelined with a recurring knee injury, but Sol Bamba is expected to return in the defence.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is another lengthy absentee for the Bluebirds, suspected to be out for up to three months following a clash with Huddersfield goalkeeper Ben Hamer in August.

Burnley

For Burnley, Ben Gibson and Robbie Brady remain unavailable due to injury.

Steven Defour could return, having featured for the first time since January in their defeat to Burton Albion on Tuesday night.

Nick Pope is still unavailable after dislocating his shoulder, and although former Bluebird Tom Heaton made his first start of the season on Tuesday night, it is expected Joe Hart will regain his place in between the sticks.

Ashley Barnes will be hopeful of securing a place in the starting XI after scoring twice against Bournemouth as a second-half substitute last weekend.

Predicted starting XIs

Cardiff: Etheridge, Manga, Bamba, Morrison, Bennett, Ralls, Arter, Camarasa, Reid, Ward, Hoilett.

Burnley: Hart, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Westwood, Cork, Lennon, Vokes, Barnes.

What the managers are saying

Earlier this week, Cardiff boss Neil Warnock highlighted City's tough start to the season: "The fixture list has not been kind to us, the first 10 games we play seven of the top teams from last year.

"Apart from playing the top six, anything is winnable in this league and Burnley fall into that category."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has shed some light on the pressure that may have built on him and the team following their poor start to the season: "Probably more so because of the season, we had last season, in a way that's deserved, that kind of recognition if you've not won a game.

"Internally it's your own responsibility, in the camp you have your own reminders to go and win games and it was good to finish off a good weeks work with a win."