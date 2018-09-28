As it happened: Hammers continue their revival to hand Mourinho more misery at United
Jose Mourinho's Manchester United suffered another defeat.
West Ham therefore took the points while United ended a terrible week on a sour note again.
Well once again United have fallen to a defeat which will only ask further questions of the team and manager. Arnautovic added a third goal for the Hammers after Rashford had got a goa back.
90+4' - The referee blows his whistle for full-time. West Ham 3-1 Manchester United.
90+3' - West Ham substitution: Anderson is replaced by Diangana.
90' - The referee has decided to add on four minutes at the end of the second half.
83' - West Ham substitution: Arnautovic is replaced by Antonio.
82' - A good long range strike from McTominay forces Fabianski into making a smart save.
78' - Ashley Young receives the first yellow card of the game for a late tackle on Anderson.
74' - Goal for West Ham! Arnautovic restores West Ham's two goal lead. The goal came from a delightful pass through from Noble which found the striker, who made no mistake by slotting the ball home passed De Gea.
72' - West Ham substitution: Yarmolenko is replaced by Robert Snodgrss.
71' - Goal for Manchester United! Rashford gets a goal back with a delightful flick from a Luke Shaw corner. Game on? We are about to find out.
71' - Double Manchester United substitution: Pogba and Martial are replaced by Mata and Fred.
64' - What a save from Fabianski! Finally United create a big chance as Young's cross found Fellaini in the box and the midfielder's header was brilliantly save by the Polish keeper.
57' - Mourinho has now gone with two defenders at the back rather than three.
57' - Manchester United substitution: Lindelof is replaced by Marcus Rashford.
46' - The referee blows his whistle to begin the second half. Game on!
United 2-0 down at half-time at the London Stadium
Well once again United are in a real pickle and its their making as they have been really poor all first half. Goals from Anderson and Yarmolenko have left United with a massive mountain to climb. Will they do it? Saty tuned and find out in a few minutes time when we bring you the second half live.
45+1' - The referee blows his whistle for half-time. West Ham 2-0 Manchester United.
45' - The referee has decided to add on one minute at the end of the first half.
43' - Goal for West Ham! Yarmolenko makes it 2-0 to West Ham. The goal came from a corner kick which found its way to Yarmolenko and via a deflection the ball flew into the back of the net. That might be that for United who have been very pedestrian so far.
38' - The game has gone into a bit of a lull at the minute as the visitors try to get back into the game but the hosts are defending well so far.
23' - Lukaku hits the post! Finally United put some decent passes together which ended with Young finding Lukaku in the box but the big striker saw his header hit the post and go wide. Much better from the visitors.
14' - The visitors have started the get into the game a bit more in the last five minutes without creating any clear cut chances but Mourinho will want them to up the tempo to try and get back on level terms as quick as possible.
Anderson flicks the Hammers into the lead
6' - Goal for West Ham! Anderson scores his first goal for West Ham. This goal had been coming and it was created by Zabaleta who got in behind the United defence and delivered a great ball into the box which Anderson flicked home. Now we will see what United have to get back into the game.
Kick Off
1' - Referee Michael Oliver blows his whistle to begin the game. Game on!
Well already Mourinho has sprung a surprise with his starting eleven for the game. Scott McTominay comes into the side to make his first start of the season, while Alexis Sanchez hasn't even made the squad. For West Ham, Marko Arnautovic is back after injury which is a huge boost for a side which has started to find some form in the last couple of weeks.
Substitutes
The substitutes from both teams for the game are: West Ham susbtitutes: Adrian, Ogbonna, Fredericks, Perez, Antonio, Diangana. Manchester United substitutes: Bailly, Mata, Rashford, Grant, Fred, Ander Herrera, Darmian.
Starting Lineups
The team news is in from the London Stadium! West Ham starting XI: Fabianski, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Diop, Mauaku, Rice, Noble, Obiang, Yarmolenko, Arnautovic, Anderson. Manchester United starting XI: De Gea, Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw, McTominay, Matic, Fellaini, Pogba, Lukaku, Martial.
United’s likely starting line-up is, therefore: De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; Pogba, Fellaini, Fred; Lingard, Lukaku, Sanchez. Most United fans would choose to start young right-back Diogo Dalot, who was signed from FC Porto in the summer, but Mourinho might see it as too soon for the Portuguese prodigy.
“Tomorrow he plays,” Mourinho said of Pogba in his pre-match press conference, also revealing that he has a fully fit squad apart from Argentinian centre-back Marcos Rojo. His national teammate Sergio Romero is also unavailable through suspension after being sent off against Derby in midweek.
Pogba will start for United against West Ham, Mourinho has confirmed. The Portuguese boss insisted that “no one has trained better than Paul on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday.”
Now, Mourinho needs a big response from his players. The fall-out from that game included more debate around Paul Pogba. Mourinho stripped the Frenchman of the vice-captaincy of the club ahead of the Derby game and the pair were seen having a less-than-friendly exchange in training at Carrington on Wednesday.
There’s no such thing as a win being a formality at Old Trafford anymore, and Mourinho’s men were held by Wolves before losing 8-7 on penalties to Frank Lampard’s Championship side Derby County in the League Cup third round.
Terrible results against Brighton & Hove Albion, a 3-2 away loss, and Tottenham Hotspur, a 3-0 home drubbing, left United in turmoil. Mourinho managed to get things temporarily back on track with three consecutive away victories to Burnley, Watford and Young Boys. But things aren’t that simple with United these days, and never are with Mourinho.
But like their visitors today, West Ham have now climbed up the table following a poor side. Jose Mourinho’s Man United lost two of their opening three matches in the Premier League after a turbulent summer in which he had publicly demanded more transfer activity from the United board.
Pellegrini’s side managed to hold Chelsea to a draw last weekend having triumphed 3-1 over Everton away from home in a shock Result at Goodison Park. Before that, things had been doom and gloom at the London Stadium with four consecutive defeats to Liverpool, AFC Bournemouth, Arsenal and Wolves. In those four fixtures, West Ham conceded 10 goals and scored just two.
The hosts are in questionable form themselves, with a nightmare start to the season under ex-Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini. The Hammers have got just four points on the board in six games, but all of those have come in their last two games. Thus, things are looking more positive.
Amid a cloud of controversy over Paul Pogba’s future at Manchester United, the Reds travel to London to face West Ham in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off this weekend.