Chelsea vs Liverpool Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2018/19
Matchday live text commentary blog from Stamford Bridge as Chelsea take on Liverpool in the Premier League, 5.30pm KO.
That's all your pre-match build up for now. Join us an hour before kick off for confirmed team lineups, and to see whether Chelsea can replicate their triumphs of midweek.
Jurgen Klopp said in his pre-match press conference on Friday morning that his side want to fight back. "That is sport. Fighting back is a duty in sport." On Van Dijk's possible absence through injury Klopp said "We have to wait, he hasn't trained with the team so far. If he cannot play we have options."
Trent Alexander-Arnold – despite suffering illness during the week – will start in Liverpool’s defence. Virgil Van Dijk is a doubt with a rib injury. There is a possibility that James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Georginio WIjnaldum all play in a more defensive midfield, but that will be confirmed when team news is announced an hour before kick-off.
Both teams will resort back to their league starting XIs here. Giroud is likely to start up front for Chelsea whilst the fitness of Antonio Rudiger who suffered a groin injury against West Ham will be monitored.
The attacks that they both face are markedly different, however. Liverpool have a balanced, dynamic triumvirate that, although are not currently at full speed, are capable of ripping up the stringiest of defences. Now in the middle of a tough run of matches, the Merseysiders know that this will not determine the outcome of their season but will certainly indicate how serious a contender they are. Chelsea, on the other hand, have many strikers lacking in form. Hazard is the leading light of an attack that has looked shoddy at times. Alvaro Morata’s struggles continued in midweek whilst Pedro, Willian and Olivier Giroud are all struggling in the final third. Mauricio Sarri is still trying to find his best attacking setup.
This match also pits the two most expensive Premier League goalkeepers up against each other. Since arriving from Athletic Bilbao, Kepa Arrizabalaga has fitted into Chelsea’s defence rather well. He has been tested more frequently than his Liverpool counterpart Alisson, who barring the odd awkward pass-back has not had too much to be troubled by.
Perhaps to truly stem Chelsea’s newly-discovered expansive style of play, Liverpool need to minimise the impact of midfielder Jorginho, just as West Ham did in last weekend’s goalless draw with the blues. The Hammers allowed the Brazilian to have the ball and afforded him space to operate, but they effectively narrowed his passing options – a trick that Liverpool should aim to replicate.
Welcome!
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text coverage of the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool from Stamford Bridge. I'm Oliver Miller and I'll be keeping you updated with the latest from West London as Jurgen Klopp's side aim for revenge after their League Cup exit in midweek. It is a 5:30pm kick-off on Saturday and you can bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest updates and team news as the match approaches. Chelsea emerged as the victors in the Carabao Cup tie between these two sides in midweek, but it will be difficult to take too much from that game into this weekend’s as both sides made eight changes then and will most likely make the same number again. Wednesday’s match winner, Eden Hazard, will start and possess the biggest threat to a Liverpool defence that has stood tall and sturdy for much of the early stages of this season. Dealing with the tricky Belgian playmaker will be the task of Andrew Robertson who has gained increased praise from Liverpool supporters – a successful game here against Chelsea will be another feather in his cap.