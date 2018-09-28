UEFA Women's Champions League - round of 32, second leg review

Goals from Fiona Brown and Ebba Wieder earned Rosengård a 2-0 win over Russian side Ryazan-VDV and qualification to the next round with a 3-0 aggregate scoreline.

Rosengård, guided by skipper Caroline Seger at the heart of the midfield, were never really threatened by their opponents as they easily dispatched them with a couple of goals, one in each half.

Bayern Munich again dominated Spartak Subotica beating the Serbian side 4-0, to qualify with a 11-0 aggregated score.

The Germans moved in front through Lineth Beerensteyn after 18 minutes.

She was on the score sheet again in the second half before Lina Magull, added a second just before the hour with Mandy Islacker completing their victory.

Atléti Femenino showed their mature side after dumping out Manchester City following their 2-0 win in England.

The Spanish champions needed a win or at least a 2-2 draw (or with more goals) to go through.

Taking the lead early through Silvia Meseguer and not looking back, the Liga Iberdrola champions eased to the win. A second goal, just before half time from Ludmila, left the host with reply and earned Atléti a famous victory as they now move on to have their say in the next round of this competition.

A rampant Chelsea side hit six past perennial Bosnian champions, SFK Sarajevo to chalk up an 11-0 aggregate scoreline.

Drew Spence put the Blues ahead after four minutes and Fran Kirby doubled the lead on the half-hour mark.

The four other goals arrived after the change of ends with Maren Mjelde scoring five minutes after the restart before Kirby, Hannah Blundell and Erin Cuthbert added the last three over the last 13 minutes.

Holders Olympique Lyonnais broke little sweat to ease past Avaldsnes after their 5-0 drubbing of the Norwegian side.

Amel Majri opened the score inside eight minutes. France's Eugenie Le Sommer completed a nine-minute brace having grabbed her first 21 minutes in. And Ada Hegerberg continued to extend her scoring record in the competition with a pair of goals, leaving the Toppserien team thoroughly beaten.

Slavia Praha thrashed Gintra 4-0 in the second leg to quality with a 7-0 aggregate scoreline.

Tereza Kozarova was Slavia's best player on the field as she netted a hat-trick before Ashley Nicole Herndon rounded off the win.

Kozarova's first goal arrived in the second minute, with her second two minutes before the half hour and her hat trick completed just after the hour whilst Herndon's flourish came 15 minutes from time.

Norway's LSK chalked up a 1-0 win on away soil as they eliminated Zvezda to advance with a 4-0 aggregate.

All but through after the first leg, the Toppserien champions managed to keep a clean sheet after the long trek to Russia. The only goal of the second leg was scored by Emilie Haavi midway in the second half to dash Zvezda's hopes of a comeback.

Switzerland's Zürich made sure of the qualification in the second leg after hammering Honka 5-1, to qualify on a 6-1 aggregate.

After the 1-0 win in Finland, Zürich were called to put on a better display if they wanted to advance in the competition.

The hosts opened a two-goal lead in the first half through Fabienne Humm. The former Swiss international made it 3-0 early in the second half before Martina Moser and Coumba Sow completed the rout.

Jutta Rantala scored Honka's only goal in the last seconds of the tie.

Paris Saint-Germain registered a 2-0 victory over St Polten of Austria to secure access for the next round with a 6-1 aggregate.

PSG's top goalscorer in D1F so far this season, Marie-Antoinette Kakoto broke the deadlock from the penalty spot before Melike Pekel doubled the lead, six minutes from time.

Scotland will have a representative in the round of 16 after Glasgow City made it through to the next round, for the fourth time, despite falling 1-0 at home to Barcelona FA of Cyprus.

Having claimed a 2-0 win in Cyprus, the hosts had a buffer in the tie which they ended up needing after failing to score at Petershill Park.

Krystyna Freda scored the only goal in Scotland with a solid close-range shot.

The Scottish side's best Champions League campaign came in 2014, when they reached the last-eight before being sent home packing by PSG.

The draw for the round of 16 will be made of 1 October. Lyon, Wolfsburg, PSG, Barcelona, Rosengård, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Brøndby made up the seeded teams. Whilst, Slavia, Zürich, Linköping, Glasgow, LSK, Atléti, Fiorentina and Ajax go in unseeded and will need to upset the odds.