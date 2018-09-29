Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool: Late Sturridge stunner sees spoils shared

Daniel Sturridge came off the bench to strike a sensational late goal as Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool fought back from another Eden Hazard goal to maintain their domestic unbeaten status.

The Blues man of the hour pinned the Reds back when his left-footed effort thundered Chelsea in the ascendancy before substitute Sturridge stole the show against his former side.

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino had chances cleared off the line by the Blues resilient defence as the Reds hunted for an equaliser. Alisson made an impeccable save to deny Hazard a second in what proved one of the crucial moments of an enthralling encounter.

It was Hazard's second goal in a week against Liverpool but it wasn't enough as Maurizio Sarri's impressive side took the then league leaders down to the very wire.

The draw ended Liverpool's 100% start to the Premier League season which leaves them behind defending champions Manchester City on goal difference. Chelsea stay in third as they make it back-to-back draws in the league.

Hazard lays down marker

The first-half was one of all-out-attack combined with patient build-up from the home side.

The Reds looked to overwhelm a Chelsea back-four that hadn't been tested or exposed in a way their impeccable front-three could exploit.

Klopp's usual high-quality pressing followed normal routine with Salah looking to find the devastating finishing attributes that took him all the way to runner-up in the FIFA Best Men's Player of the Year award.

However, it was not to be the Egyptian international's half as Salah squandered a number of good opportunities in the opening period including one that was heroically cleared off the line by Antonio Rudiger.

Firmino found his Liverpool teammate with an elegant flick before Salah left Kepa Arrizabalaga for dead as he gracefully took the ball past the Blues keeper before his right-footed effort was hooked off the line by their German defender.

The Blues; however, broke the deadlock eventually in an enthralling first-half when their most dangerous man on the pitch expertly converted his first chance of the game.

An array of beautiful one-touch passes eventually fell to Mateo Kovačić who drilled a superb pass that completely cut open the Reds defence for the first time this season before the Belgian superstar Hazard thundered a left-footed effort past a helpless Alisson to fire the hosts in front.

Sturridge rescues a vital late point

An enthralling first half saw both teams continue the high-intensity outstanding football that was displayed in the opening 45 minutes and a share of the spoils was inevitably a fair result.

Alisson made a superb stop to deny the Blues a second when Kante let loose Hazard once again before the Brazilian No.1 made himself big to cancel a potential brace for the Belgian winger.

Salah was withdrawn early on for Xherdan Shaqiri who missed an easy chance just minutes after entering the field. Andrew Robertson put it on a platter for the former Stoke City man with a delightful left-footed cross but Shaqiri sliced it wide.

Firmino had a header cleared off the line by the faultless David Luiz who - alongside Virgil van Dijk - was an outstanding contender for the man-of-the-match award.

Substitute Sturridge entered his former home to salvage a point for the Reds. Much to the surprise of the entire stadium the English forward hit arguably the goal of his career when his 30-yard thunderbolt stole the show against his former team.

A game that exuded so much quality from the off finished fairly with a share of the spoils. Liverpool will turn their attention to Napoli on Wednesday before hosting champions City on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Blues also face midweek European duties before travelling to Southampton on the weekend.