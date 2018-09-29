Arsenal 2-0 Watford: Hosts edge even contest to extend winning run

Arsenal made it eight wins on the bounce in all competitions as they triumphed 2-0 over Watford in a close encounter at the Emirates Stadium.

The visitors held strong for the majority of the game, however, the deadlock was broken by a Craig Cathcart own-goal on 81 minutes with Mesut Özil completing the scoring just two minutes later.

The game was as even as it could possibly be in the first half, with both sides creating goalscoring opportunities. Will Hughes came agonisingly close to volleying home a Troy Deeney knock-down, while Alexandre Lacazette failed to capitalise on a mindless error from Cathcart.

Watford enjoyed the better start to the second half but once again failed to convert chances into goals and began to tire having worked so hard to defend against Arsenal’s patient possession-based football.

Isaac Success was the Hornets’ impact substitution, most notably outpacing Nacho Monreal to notch onto a through ball before striking the far post from an ever-tightening angle. Pantomime villain of the day, Deeney, also forced a top save from Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Alex Iwobi was introduced on the hour mark and tipped the game in the Gunners’ favour. The Nigerian provided pace and incisive attacking movement, playing a crucial role in both goals to give the home side the three points.

Talking points

Gunners so far clicking under Emery

After the timely departure of the iconic Arsene Wenger at the end of last season, many began to wonder who the right man would be to lead Arsenal into their next era. Former Sevilla boss Unai Emery was appointed and, so far, looks to be taking the club towards the right direction.

While there are still obvious defensive frailties, the Gunners play a similarly attractive style as they did under Wenger and are arguably more clinical.

Strike partners Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang played a more silent role in the game against Watford, making such a handful of themselves off the ball that an abundance of space was created to bring other players such as Özil into the game.

A tenacious midfield of Lucas Torreira, Granit Xhaka and the outbound Aaron Ramsey were tough opposition for Watford’s equally effervescent Abdoulaye Doucouré and Etienne Capoue, while Rob Holding produced a fine performance alongside Shkodran Mustafi to cope with Deeney and Andre Gray.

The Gunners now have a 100% record from their last seven games in all competitions, and that run could well continue with a fairly favourable run of matches in the coming weeks.

It’s early days as far as Emery’s reign is concerned, however, the signs so far suggest the only way is up in Arsenal’s post-Wenger years.

Results not befitting of performances for the Hornets

There’s a strong case to say that Watford could have won every single one of their games this season, and the visit to North London was no different.

In an encouraging display of fearless attacking football, Javi Gracia’s side looked threatening when approaching Arsenal’s goal but seemed to always lack end product, from that final pinpoint cross to the finishing touch. The Hornets had 13 shots compared to Arsenal’s nine despite having far less possession of the ball.

With Daryl Janmaat confirmed injured for six weeks, new signing Marc Navarro made his first start for the club. While excellent in defence, the Spaniard provided little going forward and offered only wayward crossing in the final third. Perhaps, had the Dutch international been fit for selection, the away side would have had more to cheer on a sunny afternoon in the capital.

It was a very similar story in the draw at Fulham last weekend, and the loss to Manchester United the week before that — Watford looked the better team for enough of the game to be disappointed not to win. Nevertheless, the Hornets still sit 6th in the table and therefore have little reason to worry about dropping points at this stage.

Up next

Arsenal travel to Azerbaijan in midweek to face Qarabag in the Europa League on Thursday, before a visit to Fulham’s Craven Cottage on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Watford face Bournemouth at Vicarage Road on Saturday.