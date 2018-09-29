Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Southampton: Two late goals help Wolves see off Saints

Wolverhampton Wanderers extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to five games as they overcame Southampton 2-0 at Molineux.

Two late goals from Ivan Cavaleiro and Jonny gave Wolves all three points in a game that lacked many huge moments.

The first-half was a drab affair, with Wolves going the closest to breaking the deadlock through Matt Doherty and Jonny.

The second-half was very similar to the first, but Wolves took the lead eleven minutes from time.

Good work from Adama Traore led to his cross finding Raul Jimenez, who laid the ball of for Cavaleiro to slot home.

Wolves then put the finishing touches on their win as Doherty created an opening down the right and laid the ball off to Jonny. The Spanish full back tapped the ball in for his first Premier League game.

Takeaways from the match

Wolves look at home in the Premier League

Apart from their defeat away to Leicester City, Wolves have gained points from every single league game so far this season and they have done so with impressive performances.

Nuno Santo's side look comfortable in the Premier League, they aren't just there to make up the numbers. This has lead to many claiming that they are the best-promoted side to ever grace the Premier League.

While they are looking good, they're only seven games in and Wolves still have plenty to achieve.

Southampton could be in trouble

They are still a few places above the relegation zone as it stands, but Southampton could be in trouble of relegation this season.

The Saints struggled last season and as of yet have struggled to get going this campaign. Wolves weren't at their best today and Southampton still were not able to take anything away from the game, something which is surely concerning against a newly promoted team.

Mark Hughes and his men need to get going soon or they could face a relegation battle for the second successive season.

Stand-out players

Ivan Cavaleiro

This was the Portuguese winger's first Premier League game of the season, but he was able to turn this game on its head in his short cameo.

Southampton were looking the most likely to break the deadlock before Cavaleiro's introduction but he gave the Saints defenders something different to think about when he dropped off into space, which made it hard to pick him up.

He will be pleased to have got onto the score sheet too and will be hoping for more this season.