Division 1 Féminine Week 5 Review: Bordeaux keep up their good form

With the international break looming, this was a chance for teams in the Division 1 Féminine to either bounce back from previous losses or solidify their league standings.

Dijon 1 - 2 Bordeaux

Dijon FCO and FC Girondins de Bordeaux have both had solid starts to the season so many were looking forward to this match between two teams performing above expectations. Bordeaux were the winners on the day, thanks to two late goals by Claire Lavogez and Rose Lavaud.

Dijon were the first to break the deadlock in the ninth minute when Ophélie Cuynet capitalised on a flap by Erin Nayler during a corner kick. The miss by the Bordeaux goalkeeper allowed Cuynet to sneak in unmarked and finish into an open net. Bordeaux were not disheartened by conceding early and kept the pressure on Dijon for most of the match. They had to wait for a long time but when the equaliser arrived, it was well worth the wait. Lavogez stepped up to a free kick 25 yards out and curled it beautifully past the goalkeeper to level things up in the 86th minute. Lavaud then scored a late winner as she bundled home a deflected free kick, much to the delight of her teammates.

The win was no more than what Bordeaux deserved as they had been the better of the two sides despite going down by a goal early on. They now sit in third, with three wins out of their first four matches and will be looking to keep the good form going. Dijon remain in fifth but after getting points out of their first four games, this loss will not hurt them too much this time around.

PSG 1 - 1 Lille

Paris Saint-Germain encountered their first stumbling block this weekend against Lille OSC as they failed to find a winner against their stubborn visitors. Lina Boussaha came back to haunt her old side when she put Lille ahead in the 12 minute after getting to her rebound and finishing low past the goalkeeper during a corner kick. Shuang Wang brought PSG level again in the 35 minute when Kadidatou Diani brought the ball forward and jinked her way past her marker before picking out Wang inside the penalty area. PSG did not create as many chances as they would have liked against Lille who proved to be a difficult team to break down and ended up having to settle for the draw.

PSG are now two points off the top of the table and will have to work hard once league action returns to move into first place. Lille slid into ninth despite the credible draw due to results elsewhere but they will be happy with how they performed away at one of the big teams in the league.

Rodez 0 - 2 OL

Olympique Lyonnais remain top of the league after a 2-0 win away at Rodez AF. The current champions were not at their very best and fielded a few non-regulars during Wendie Renard​'s 200 appearance for the club but they still had enough in them to get the three points. Amel Majri got forward well in the 39 minute, found Saki Kumagai at the far post and the Japanese international had no issues finishing from that angle. Delphine Cascarino then made it two in the 51 minute when a mix up in the Rodez defense allowed Cascarino to get to Eugénie Le Sommer's cross and finish unmarked.

This result shows that it will take a lot of effort to dislodge Olympique Lyonnais from their perch and with their nearest contenders dropping points this weekend, it looks like the champions may be set for another title in a few months time. Rodez remain in the relegation zone and after not picking up a point in any of their matches so far, look in real trouble. It will take something special to move them out of 11 at this point and I do not think that Rodez have enough in them to move out of that spot.

Guingamp 2 - 0 Metz

With FC Metz coming into town, EA Guingamp ​knew that they had a chance to back from their previous loss against the struggling Metz side. They had to wait until the latter stages of the matches to get all three points but when the goals arrived, they had an air on inevitability about them. Léa Le Garrec found the the opener in the 73 minute after Desire Oparanozie found her unmarked in the box and Adélie Fourre made sure of the points in the 83 minute when she got on the end of a nod on during a Guingamp corner.

FC Metz are quickly losing any hope of staying in the top flight after five straight losses and if something does not change quickly, they will spend the rest of the season playing for pride and nothing else. Guingamp will be relieved with their win as it pushes them into sixth and seven points clear of the relegation zone. More performances like this and the hosts this time around will secure their place in the Division 1 Féminine for another season.

Soyaux 1 - 1 Montpellier

Montpellier HSC finally found the back of the net again but it was not enough to get the win against ASJ Soyaux. Clarisse Le Bihan converted from the spot in the 53 minute after Clémentine Canon had handled the ball inside her own area. Montpellier could not hang on to the lead and Anna Clérac​ brought the home side level in the 83 minute with an effort that sent the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Montpellier's bad start to the season continues and they find themselves in tenth after five games, a far cry from where many thought they would be before the season started. Soyaux on the other hand, move up into seventh and will enjoy going into the break so high up the table.

Fleury 91 1 - 1 Paris

Paris FC's inauspicious start to the season continued as they could only manage a 1-1 draw against a confident Fleury 91 side. Linda Sällström, who has made a bright start to her career in Paris, put the visitors ahead in this derby but Marie-Charlotte Léger brought Fleury back into the game with a goal in the 54 minute. Neither side could find a telling pass to then convert for the game winner and it ended all square once the final whistle blew.

Fleury 91 continue to surpass expectations and remain in fourth after not losing a game since their opener. Paris FC however, are having another up-and-down season and find themselves in fifth after failing to win their last four games.