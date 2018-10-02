Manchester United 0-0 Valencia: Reds fail to deliver at home yet again

Manchester United once again failed to deliver at Old Trafford as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Valencia in their second match in Group H of the UEFA Champions League.

United's problems were highlighted once again on the pitch as they failed to deliver the kind of performance that they would have expected before the game.

The result means that United sit second in their group with four points from two games, while Valencia gained their first point in the group.

Changes to his starting lineup

As was to be expected, Jose Mourinho made changes to his starting eleven from the defeat to West Ham United at the weekend.

Marcus Rashford, Alexis Sanchez, Eric Bailly and Antonio Valencia came into the side as the hosts looked to get their second win in as many games in group H.

United started brightly

In terms of the game itself, the United players started the game with lots of energy as they looked to get off to a positive start.

They didn't get that perfect start though and that gave the visitors confidence and as the half went on they looked the side more likely to get a breakthrough.

Visitors dangerous on the break

United were lucky that Gonçalo Guedes wasted a couple of meaningful attacks as the visitors looked very dangerous on the counter-attack.

The frustration was growing from the United players as the half went on which led to a lot of passes going wrong which led to tension within the ground.

In truth, the half went by without any big chances being created with the hosts knowing that they would have to up their game in the second half to get the three points.

Embed from Getty Images

United finally created chances near the end of the match

The problem though was that their play didn't improve at the start of the second half which led to more frustration within the ground.

It took until the last 25 minutes of the game for the hosts to finally trouble Neto in the visitor's goal.

Firstly, Paul Pogba forced Neto into a smart save from a free-kick, while Romelu Lukaku also saw a good shot saved after a great pass from Pogba found the striker in space.

Rashford came closest to scoring the winner as United had to settle for a point

United pushed and pushed until the end to find the winner but it just wasn't to be their night as Rashford's free-kick two minutes before the end, hit the bar and went over.

That was to be the last chance of the game as the visitors held on for a deserved point in a game that they didn't have to be at their best as the hosts really struggled once again at Old Trafford.