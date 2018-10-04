Qarabag vs Arsenal Live Stream Score Commentary in Europa League 2018/19
Live text commentary of Arsenal's second Europa League group stage match with Qarabag. Kick off set for 5.55pm GMT.
That's all your pre-match build up for now. Join us around an hour before kick off for the confirmed starting XIs.
Arsenal will be hoping that tonight's game isn't too strenuous. The side has a long journey home before having to prepare immediately for the trip to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham at midday on Sunday.
Gurban Gurbanov, the Qarabag manager, also spoke ahead of the match: "Tomorrow's match we are against one of the best squads in England, and the Premier League is one of the best five leagues. I have several times mentioned the big teams that come to Azerbaijan and it is good for the image of Azerbaijan football."
Qarabag and Arsenal have never met previously, with the former scoring just one goal against English opposition in their history. Speaking ahead of the game Emery revealed the respect he has for the Azerbaijan side. "They started with a good performance against Sporting Lisbon in Lisbon in the first match. They lost 2-0 but they gave a very good performance against them, with good players and also with good spirit and good tactical intentions in the game. I remember also, last year here, Atletico Madrid there were two matches against them. They could not win. It’s for me, two very good examples for us to have the respect for them."
Qarabag team news
The majority of Qarabag's side are from Azerbaijan but they do boast some talented individuals from elsewhere. Icelandic goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson who started for his country at the World Cup is set to feature between the posts whilst Spaniard, Michel, once of Birmingham and Getafe is one of their main orchestrator's in midfield. In attack, Vincent Emeghara, who has nine caps for Switzerland will be the one they rely on for signs of life in forward areas. He already has three goals in four games this season.
Emery on Mkhitaryan
The Spaniard was asked about Mkhitaryan not featuring in his pre-match press conference: "My work is football. I respect each person, I respect each people, I respect each culture, I respect each country. But I don’t know each situation in every country. For me, he cannot play tomorrow. There is respect for Micki [Mkhitaryan]."
Arsenal team news
Arsenal arrive in Baku with Henrikh Mkhitaryan who due to ongoing political tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan has chosen not to fly with the squad. It's something that could potentially prove a difficult if Emery's men were to reach the final, with the final game of the competition being held in Azerbaijan. Aaron Ramsey has also not traveled with his wife expecting a baby imminently, whilst Aubameyang also misses out through illness. That means that Danny Welbeck could get another chance to lead the line after starting the season well whilst Alex Iwobi will likely get another opportunity to continue his impressive campaign so far. Petr Cech is another name who misses the match, as he sits out with a hamstring injury sustained against Watford.
Qarabag's European pedigree
They don't have a great deal of pedigree in all fairness, but Qarabag did compete in the Champions League group stages last season. Although conceding ten goals over two matches against Chelsea, they drew with Atletico Madrid twice, a sign that they may not be the pushovers the Blues perceived them to be. It makes it difficult to predict with Qarabag side will turn up on the night, but they'll be eager to get their first points on the board.
An away visit to Azerbaijan comes with its difficulties. The sheer amount of traveling and hostile environment won't be easy for the Gunners but it is still an encounter they will be favourites for. Qarabag come into this one top of their domestic league, but did lose their opening Europa League match 2-0 to Sporting Lisbon.
Arsenal may be on a large winning streak, but their football hasn't dazzled many. There have been defensive frailties among the way but two Premier League clean-sheets in succession suggest they're steadily improving. The good thing for the North London side is that they're finding a way to win despite not playing at their best.
Arsenal in form
The Gunners arrive in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan in fantastic form. There is sign of progression under Unai Emery, with the Spaniard leading his men to seven straight wins in all competitions. Among that run was their opening Europa League victory over Vorskla. Arsenal came away 4-2 winners as Pierre-Emerick-Aubameyang scored twice with Danny Welbeck and Mesut Ozil also among the goals as they kicked off their campaign impressively.
Qarabag vs Arsenal
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of Qarabag vs Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League. I'm Matt Dawson and I'll be taking you through proceedings. The game is set to kick off at 5.55pm GMT so sit back whilst I take you through all you need to know ahead of play getting under way.