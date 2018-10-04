Mike Ashley not looking to sell Newcastle United this season

After talks over pasta and pizza, Mike Ashley told senior members of the squad, which included Jonjo Shelvey, Matt Ritchie and Jamaal Lascelles and manager Rafa Benitez his intentions for the club this season.

Ashley is eager to see Newcastle United stay in the Premier League and is seemingly willing to relinquish funds for Benitez to use as he wishes in the January transfer window.

A change of the times

The Newcastle owner offered to take the whole first-team squad and coaching staff out for a meal at Rialto, Ponteland which was where he informed the Spaniard he would not be selling the club during this season.

The Sports Direct Tycoon put the club up for sale at the beginning of last season, but with no serious offers, he seems to have taken the club off the market temporarily.

Keeping Benitez happy

Ashley is adamant to keep Benitez at the helm to guide Newcastle to safety and up the table for seasons to come and he appears to be willing to listen to Benitez.

The Spaniard is happy to stay on Tyneside for many years but requires reassurances from Ashley and the owner must match these promises, as well as Benitez's ambitions.

The fans have been wanting change for months and now the club is eventually changing, although not the change many fans wanted, they may have to get used to seeing Ashley around the club more often.

Expect to see more of Mike Ashley

With Ashley now wanting a more hands-on role at the club instead of staying as far away as possible like he has been for the last 18-months.

If this new approach is to work for Ashley, Benitez and the club then the owner may have to change the way he approaches and runs the club to satisfy the man he so desperately wants to keep at the club.