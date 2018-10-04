Manuel Pellegrini refuses to get carried away following  Hammers superb run of form

Since starting the season in abysmal fashion, West Ham United have completed turned their season on its head in recent weeks, beating Everton and Manchester United as well as earning a very hard-fought point against Chelsea.

However, manager Manuel Pellegrini is keeping his feet rooted to the ground ahead of his sides trip to Brighton & Hove Albion, well aware it will be a tough matchup.

Always expects a difficult game

Speaking in his press conference at Rush Green on Thursday, the 65-year old Chilean was asked about the challenges his side will face against Brighton.

"Brighton have a strong team and had the same manager for a couple of season,” started the Chilean. “So we must be aware of them. We expect always a difficult game against every team, for different reasons.”

The Hammers have received a lot of praise in recent weeks following their 3-1 demolishing of Jose Mourinho’s United, although Pellegrini is well aware that this is a very different game, with very different threats.

"In the Premier League, every game is different. Brighton also beat Manchester United and they are at home so we have to be very clear in the way we approach the game."

Not at 100%

Despite convincingly beating United last weekend, it was the way in which the Irons did so that has earned them a lot of their plaudits, with some referring to it as a great example of ‘The West Ham Way.’

Although Pellegrini still believes there is room for improvement in the way that he wants his side to play.

"We need to continue improving in a lot of things. The last ten days we are improving but I don't think we are at 100 per cent."

The Chilean then went into further detail when asked whether changing to a three in midfield has been one of the key changes to recent success.

"It's difficult to know exactly why the team is playing well. I'm not a manager who gives too much importance to having two or three in the middle, but a manager who believes more in passing the ball when we have it and working well when we don't have possession.”

Pellegrini also confirmed that Javier Hernandez will be available for the matchup, whilst the game has come too early for both Andy Caroll and Carlos Sanchez.

After coming up against some top opponents in the league in recent weeks, it will be interesting to see how West Ham look to set up against what many would consider a lesser opponent, in a game between two sides that have been thus far unpredictable, meaning that anything could happen.