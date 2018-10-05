Liverpool vs Manchester City Preview: Jürgen Klopp's challengers welcome Pep Guardiola's champions in titanic clash

Two of England's (perhaps even Europe's) most exciting teams go head-to-head yet again on Sunday as Liverpool welcome Manchester City to Anfield in the most anticipated game of the season so far.

It's a match full of creativity, pace and skill with two sets of teams orchestrated to play open, attacking, and fast football.

The encounter sees the Premier League all-time record point scorers up against the outfit who were Pep Guardiola's Kryptonite for the entire season last campaign.

Jürgen Klopp got the better of his rival three times last season which also included two epic encounters in the Champions League that saw Liverpool dominate the tie 5-1 on aggregate.

The rivalry - friendly yet fierce - has dominated the sport for years. The two have faced each other 13 times, with Klopp the only manager of Guardiola's regular opponents to have won more games against the Spaniard than he has lost.

It's no secret that the Citizens cantered to the title last term, but City were stung more than once by the Reds and Klopp's impressive record against Guardiola gives Merseysiders confidence that they can cause an upset once again.

Manchester City have a dismal record at Anfield - failing to win at the famous ground since 2003 - and have also lost at the Reds stadium on their last six occasions. Despite this though, the champions will travel to Merseyside the unquestionable favourites.

Head-to-head

The two Premier League heavyweights have met 42 times domestically with Liverpool winning 19 times, City eight and both sides sharing 15 draws.

Liverpool were one of two teams to beat City's record-breaking side last season as the Reds beat the Citizens 4-3 in an Anfield thriller. It was another disappointing result for City who have only tasted a victory at Anfield on one occasion.

The two teams also met in the Champions League quarter-finals, with Klopp's side putting City to the sword 3-0 at home before an away win to progress to the semi's with a 5-1 aggregate win.

Key Battles

The two juggernauts undoubtedly possess an array of talent in their impressive squads. However, most interestingly is a player who has represented both of these European heavyweights.

Raheem Sterling truly announced himself in the Premier League last season firing 18 goals as well as winning himself his first league title.

The former Red has blossomed since his £49 million move from Merseyside; however, Sterling has enjoyed a collection of nightmare performances at his former ground and it's about time the rising star put an end to his miserable Anfield run.

The World Cup semi-finalist has started where he left off last campaign as Sterling has already fired four league goals in six appearances and will be hungry to get his first goal at his former club's ground since he controversially left the club over three years ago.

Guardiola scared of Liverpool

"They scare me," says Guardiola. Those were the words the Premier League winning manager used in reference to the attacking threat posed by Jurgen Klopp's team. "They're dangerous, I mean it."

In the award-winning documentary All Or Nothing, Guardiola expressed a rare expression of uncertainty and fear to an opponent that has proved his spanner in the works for many years.

Team News

Naby Keita was taken to hospital in Italy during Liverpool's 1-0 defeat to Napoli in the Champions League on Wednesday night after complaining of severe back discomfort, but tests confirmed no serious damage.

The midfielder could be in contention for a bench role on Sunday, after results revealed there were no serious injury concerns. However, long-term absentees Adam Lallana and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are both out.

As for champions City, Kevin De Bruyne, Fabian Delph and Claudio Bravo are all out, while Ilkay Gundogan is a doubt following a hamstring injury sustained against Hoffenheim in midweek.

Benjamin Mendy has a chance of returning, though it remains to be seen whether he would be selected as the Spanish manager may be tempted to maintain Vincent Kompany, Nicolas Otamedi and Aymeric Laporte in his back-four.

Predicted line-up

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Milner; Mane, Salah, Firmino

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Kompany, Otamendi, Mendy; Fernandinho, D Silva, B Silva; Sterling, Sane, Aguero