Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview: Eagles looking to bounce back after Bournemouth defeat

Crystal Palace will be looking to bounce back from their late penalty drama on Monday night as they host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Palace fell to a 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth thanks to a late Junior Stanislas penalty, meaning they are without a win in their last two Premier League games.

As for Wolves, they are unbeaten in five Premier League game and overcame Southampton 2-0 at Molineux last weekend.

The Eagles currently sit 13th in the table, Wolves are just inside the top-half in ninth.

The visitors have taken well to the Premier League after being promoted from the Championship last season but a trip to Selhurst Park is never an easy proposition.

Previous meetings

The last time these two sides met was in the Championship back in the 2012/13 season. Palace emerged victorious in both clashes as they were promoted via the play-offs, while Wolves were relegated for a second successive season.

Sylvan Ebanks-Blake put Wolves ahead before two Wilfried Zaha goals gave Palace the victory at Molineux. Ebanks-Blake also notched in the return game but it was mere consolation as goals from Andre Moritz (2) and Yannick Bolasie had put The Eagles 3-0 up.

Wolves, however, do have the upper-hand throughout history winning 25 of the clashes while Palace have won 20 and there has been 18 draws.

Team news

The hosts will be without Christian Benteke for a fifth successive game as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

Wolves have a fully fit squad to choose from after Helder Costa recovered from a knock that saw him subbed off against Southampton last weekend.

Predicted line-ups

Crystal Palace: Hennessey; Wan-Bissaka, Tomkins, Sakho, van Aanholt; Meyer, Milivojevic, McArthur; Townsend, Ayew, Zaha.

Wolves: Patricio; Bennett, Coady, Boly; Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Costa, Jimenez, Jota.

Key clashes

If Wolves are to be successful on Saturday, they will have to do their best to nullify the threat of Wilfried Zaha. Palace's key man can cause any team problems so will be the biggest threat to the Wolves defence. Therefore the key clash in this game surely has to be Wilfried Zaha v Matt Doherty.



Doherty is a wing-back that likes to get forward a lot, and usually with good effect, but the threat of Zaha against the Wolves back-line may see Doherty play a lot deeper than he usually does.

Zaha will look to get in between Doherty and Ryan Bennett down the Wolves right-side and so Doherty will have to be on top form. This clash isn't all one way, however, with Doherty's attacking ability, Zaha may have to do some defending himself.

There's a risk that Wolves will hurt Palace down the right if Zaha doesn't pull his weight defensively as they will overload the right flank.