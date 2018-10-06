Fulham vs Arsenal Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2018/19
Follow live text commentary of Fulham vs Arsenal in the Premier League. Kick off is set for 12pm.
How Arsenal would love for a repeat result of those matches. Join us around an hour before kick off for the confirmed teams and to see whether Arsenal can indeed continue their excellent record against Fulham.
Previous encounters
Arsenal have lost just three out of their last 26 matches against Fulham, winning 18 and drawing five. The most recent of clashes was in January 2014 when Arsenal won 2-0 at the Emirates thanks to two goals from Santi Cazorla. The last meeting at Craven Cottage finished 3-1 to the Gunners in 2013.
No extra motivation needed for Fulham
Jokanovic was full of praise for Arsenal in his post-match press conference but stressed his players were ready to fight as they go toe-to-toe with the Gunners. He commented: “They [Arsenal] are the most in-form team in the Premier League, the only team who won the last five games in a row." The Fulham boss continued, "It’s a big club, a good team, and we don’t need any extra motivation. We are going to be ready and motivated for the battle.”
Difficult challenge for the Gunners
Arsenal won just once on the road in the Premier League in 2018 before Arsene Wenger left the club. Since then the Gunners away from has got better. Despite that, Emery recognises the challenge Fulham will present. He said: "Fulham is a very big challenge for us, first because it’s away and second because each match in the Premier League is very, very difficult." Emery added: "Fulham bought very good players like Seri, like Anguissa, and they have Mitrovic and Schurrle too. It’s a very good team and I think their coach is a very good coach with experience in England."
Fulham team news
Slavisa Jokanovic will be without Calum Chambers who misses out due to be being ineligible to face his parent club, with the central defender on loan from Arsenal. Fulham are also without Joe Bryan (hamstring) and Timothy Fosu-Mensah (shoulder). Neeskens Kebano is also out injured with an ankle problem whilst Alfie Mawson remains doubtful.
Arsenal team news
The North Londoners will remain without Petr Cech who suffered a hamstring injury against Watford last weekend. That will give Bernd Leno the opportunity to impress once more. There is good news regarding Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, though, who will return to the squad after missing Arsenal's Europa League match with illness. Henrikh Mkhitaryan will also return after not travelling due to political reasons. Aaron Ramsey was another to miss the trip to Baku because of his wife expecting a baby, but he should be back in the squad.
Mitrovic the key
The main man for Fulham so far this season has been Aleksandar Mitrovic who is the joint second top scorer in the league with five goals already this term. Arsenal may be on a winning streak but they've still struggled defensively at the same time. Three clean sheets in four games doesn't tell the whole story for the Gunners who conceded numerous chances against Watford and Qarabag. It's something they won't be able to do against Mitrovic on Sunday.
European fatigue for Arsenal?
The good thing for Fulham, however, will be that Arsenal could potentially be quite tired going into Sunday's encounter. The Gunners had a long flight to Azerbaijan to take on Qarabag in midweek and flew back straight after the game on Thursday night. That left Emery's team with one day of full training. The hosts on the other hand, have had a full week to prepare for this London derby.
Fulham struggling
For all of Fulham's spending over the summer they have yet to really hit the ground running on their return to the Premier League after so much promise. Going into this weekend's fixture the Cottagers sit a place above the relegation zone with just five points from their opening seven fixtures. They've meanwhile failed to win in their last four league games.
Can Arsenal continue their winning streak?
The visitors to Craven Cottage this Sunday are in some form. The Gunners are currently on an eight match winning streak in all competitions and are building ahead of steam nicely. It may have been a difficult start to the season with matches against Manchester City and Chelsea for Unai Emery's team, but they've overcome that tremendously over the past month.
Fulham vs Arsenal
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of Fulham vs Arsenal in the Premier League. I'm Matt Dawson and I'll be taking you through today's game which is due to kick off at 12pm. Make sure you follow along for all the build up and then the match action.