Liverpool vs Manchester City Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2018

Follow live Liverpool vs Manchester City online from Anfield. Live score updates of Premier League 2018. Liverpool vs Manchester City live kick-off is set for 4:30 PM. Keep following along for live football score in VAVEL UK.
Team news will be out an hour to kick-off, around 3:30 PM. VAVEL UK will have all the updates leading up to this match of the week, so you don't have to look far as we will keep you up to speed.
Liverpool's midfield also may need some changes. After three stagnant performances, some kind of change needs to be made, but Klopp will also most likely put his faith in his preferred midfielders of James Milner and Georgino Wijnaldum. The third midfield spot is typically up for grabs but look for captain Jordan Henderson to most likely take up the role.
Mohamed Salah has yet to find his form from last year, and there is concern that the pressure to do so is affected his performance. Even so, it is hard to imagine Klopp benching him and will most likely put his faith in the star man. A goal against City would do wonders for his confidence.
Manchester City also come into this match with big boosts on the injury front. Kevin de Bruyne returned to training and could potentially feature way before his expected recovery date. There have also been murmurs of Sergio Aguero being injured, but after playing midweek there is little doubt that the Argentinian will start this afternoon.
Liverpool come into this matchup with a relatively clean injury list. Other than their long term injuries, Jurgen Klopp should have everyone available to him. Naby Keita had an injury scare when stretchered off in Naples midweek but is available this weekend after it was revealed to not be a severe issue.
Depending on the Chelsea result tomorrow, a win for either side could set them apart early in the race for the Premier League crown. In a race that many pundits say is between these two sides only, a victory here would be massive for the victor.
The power of Anfield cannot be downplayed when looking at this huge matchup. Liverpool usually come up big in front of their home crowd, and Manchester City have a hard time dealing with the legendary atmosphere.
The only victory at Anfield that Manchester City have in all competitions within those last 15 years was when they beat Liverpool in the 2016 League Cup final in a shootout. While they took the trophy home that day, the Citizens still didn't beat the Reds in regulation time.
Despite City's dominance in recent years, Anfield remains one of the few grounds that continue to challenge them year after year. The last time City won at Anfield in the Premier League was May 3rd, 2003, over 15 years ago.
The concern for Liverpool is will they be able to match City's offense. Both of these sides have been known to score goals in bundles over the last couple of seasons, but Liverpool seems to be caught in a rut with a midfield that is failing to provide goals or assists. This has made it tougher on their prolific front three to produce the same results they had last season.
Their opponents today also have only conceded three goals, but the difference is in Manchester City's offensive potency. With 21 goals over seven matches so far, it doesn't look like the defending champions have missed a step from last season. However, it is important to note that 11 of those have come against bottom feeders Cardiff City and Huddersfield.
Manchester City also come into today's matchup undefeated, facing little trouble on the way. The Citizens have won three of their opening matches by three goals or more and have only conceded three goals in the league so far.
Daniel Sturridge was the hero for Liverpool last week at Stamford Bridge, scoring a goal of the year contender in the 89th minute to steal a point from Chelsea and keep Liverpool's undefeated start to the season intact.
Liverpool come into this matchup in the wake of some disappointing results for the club that started the season so hot. While they are still undefeated in the Premier League, the Reds are winless in their last three matches in all competitions, losing to both Napoli and Chelsea in cup action.
