Southampton vs Chelsea Live Stream Score Commentary in the Premier League 2018
Follow live Southampton vs Chelsea online from St. Mary's. Live score updates of the Premier League match held at St. Mary's. Southampton vs Chelsea live kick-off is set for 2:15PM BST. Keep following along for live scores from VAVEL UK.
That's all your pre-match build up for now. Join us an hour before kick off for the confirmed starting XIs.
The last time these two teams met on the south coast was just six months ago. The hosts were leading two-nil going into the final half hour before Chelsea managed to crawl back and salvage victory with three goals in eight minutes to claim the three points.
Whilst the Blues are amongst the favourites to lift the Premier League come May time, Sarri is taking nothing for granted ahead of kick-off: ‘’It’s very important in this period of the season to have good results. It’s not easy. I will have to change a lot of players, and it’s not easy to prepare for a match tomorrow because a lot of players will be very tired, but we need a very good mentality.’’
Hughes continued to say, "We take the game to the opposition, whoever comes to our ground, and see where that takes us. Our home form is going to be a big factor in determining what sort of season we have but we're more than capable of addressing that."
Southampton boss Mark Hughes has heavily relied on the club’s supporters throughout his short tenure at St. Mary’s to extravagantly back the players throughout the ninety minutes, and is doing so again for the visit of Chelsea: "There was a lot of talk before I came here of a different atmosphere at home games; apprehension and fear of being a little bit rigid and wary of being over expansive. I think that's gone."
As for the visitors, Sarri is likely to re-introduce a number of key players who were rested for the Europa League game against Vidi. Eden Hazard, who came on as a substitute in that match, is thought to be starting, as will the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, David Luiz and Marcos Alonso. French forward Olivier Giroud was not in the matchday squad for Thursday but is to return to the team alongside Jorginho – who was also not used in that midweek triumph.
Hughes sees a number of returnees to his squad ahead of Sunday’s fixture as the likes of Shane Long and Mohamed Elyounoussi are back in training. The former missed the Carabao Cup outing due to a toe issue but returns as a candidate for the matchday squad.
Southampton currently lie in the bottom half of the table with Chelsea in the top-four, although depending on the weekend’s results, it could see Maurizio Sarri’s side drop to fifth.
The Saints, who lost their last league outing to Wolves, welcome a very much in-form Chelsea in search of claiming another Premier League title. Mark Hughes’ men did, however, overcome Everton in the Carabao Cup midweek but left it until penalties to advance to the next round of the competition. Whilst, for the Blues, a dominant, but narrow, 1-0 victory in the Europa League saw them continue their impressive start to the campaign.
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK’s live text commentary of this weekend’s Premier League fixture between Southampton and Chelsea, hosted by Brandon Sayer. This is the place to make sure you stay up-to-date with all news relevant to Sunday’s game; including team news, manager quotes and statistics.