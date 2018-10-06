Crystal Palace 0-1 Wolves: Doherty's strike the difference

Wolverhampton Wanderers picked up an away win by beating Crystal Palace 1-0 at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon.

The only goal of the game came in the 56th minute when full-back Matt Doherty played a one-two with striker Raul Jimenez and Doherty slotted past Wayne Hennessey at his near post.

Wolves nearly doubled their with ten minutes left when substitute Ivan Cavaleiro strike was tipped onto the bar by Hennessey.

The win lifts Wolves up to seventh place in the table and just two points behind fourth place, Chelsea.

Whereas, the defeat leaves Palace in 14th and a place behind their arch rivals, Brighton and Hove Albion.

Wolves front three superb

Wolves' attack was key to their victory after a superb performance from them. Both wingers, Diego Jota and Helder Costa terrorised the Palace defence and created chances for Jimenez.

The Mexican striker did superbly well holding up the ball for Doherty's goal and he was also unlucky not to score, when Jota's through ball picked Jimenez out and forced Hennessey into a superb save.

Even when the front three changed when both Cavaleiro and Adama Traore were introduced, they still caused Palace problems with their pace on the counter.

Palace poor at home again

The hosts will be worried as in their four home games this season they have failed to score a home goal and most importantly win any of their home games.

Their only point at Selhurst this season came in a 0-0 draw against Newcastle United last month.

This is a very worrying trend for Palace with home form being key for any Premier League side with desires of staying in the division.

The Eagles never looked like scoring, only having a handful of chances in a game they would have been targeting to win at the start of the season.