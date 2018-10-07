Report: Leicester plotting January swoop for Liverpool man Nathaniel Clyne

Leicester City are eyeing a January swoop for out of favour Liverpool man Nathaniel Clyne, according to reports.

As per The Mirror, Claude Puel is keen to strengthen his options in the right-back position at the King Power Stadium and could make a move for the 27-year-old former Southampton man, who is apparently looking to leave Merseyside for more consistent first-team football.

Limited opportunities

Clyne has found opportunities hard to come by in recent months at Anfield. Despite becoming the first choice right-back immediately after signing from Southampton for approximately £12.5m in 2015, he has fallen down the pecking order.

Injury problems in the past few years has seen youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold given his chance and he has impressed, arguably becoming the Reds' first option at right back.

In his time at Anfield, Clyne has made 99 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing five assists. However, he has only made one appearance so far during 2018/19 - the Carabao Cup defeat to Chelsea at Anfield.

The defender has also appeared 14 times for England but has not earned a single Three Lions cap since 2016.

Competition at the King Power

Should the 27-year-old make the switch to the East Midlands in January, he would be the second right back to arrive at the club this season. Puel managed to secure the signature of FC Porto man Ricardo Pereira in the summer.

Whilst impressing in periods, the Portuguese has not yet secured the right-back berth and has on occasion played on the wing. He also scored his first goal for the club on Saturday afternoon in the 2-1 loss to Everton at home.

Daniel Amartey has been Puel's first choice for the last few matches, whilst Premier League winner Danny Simpson has not appeared at all during the current campaign.