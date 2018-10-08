Newcastle United hot prospect Freddie Woodman in a 'bad situation'

Newcastle United are playing a very risky game not allowing one of their best young talent to go out on loan, because of a dispute over a contract.

Goalkeeper Freddie Woodman is highly regarded at Newcastle as well as within the England set-up as manager Gareth Southgate allows him to train with the first team during international breaks.

Loan moves fall through

With moves to both Oxford and Charlton Athletic collapsing as managing director Lee Charnley refused to let the young 'keeper leave the club without signing a new contract.

Woodman told The Chronicle after he featured in Newcastle U23s 5-2 win over Fulham last week: "I just want to make the best out of a bad situation."



The only chance Woodman has of playing against first-team players is in the Checkatrade Trophy, however, this always falls during the international break when he is away with the Young Lions.

"I just train hard and keep my standards high" - Woodman

With new goalkeeper Martin Dubravka becoming a fan favourite after his numerous superb displays for the Magpies it seems like Woodman may not get a chance in the first team anytime soon.

Woodman talked about his thoughts of not going out on loan and his current situation: "I want to be playing at the highest level I can."

Woodman added: "It's not always the case as other things get in the way of stuff.

"But I let other people deal with that."

Embed from Getty Images

January can't come quick enough

Woodman seems desperate to get out on loan and gain some much needed first team experience, explaining: "January is around the corner and I have to be prepared for it when it comes.

"I don't have to play for the under 23s - I choose to play," the 'keeper admitted.

"I just want to get the best out of a bad situation."

The young stopper is clearly frustrated as he has the talent to be a Premier League 'keeper in the future but these next few years are crucial for his career.