Manchester City vs Burnley Preview: Key players could return for both clubs

Burnley have their work cut out if they are going to stop the Premier League champions from keeping their place at the top of the table but could welcome back key central midfielder Steven Defour in this Lancashire derby.

Belgians return

After being sidelined for eight months, the 30-year old Belgian has gradually been working his way back to full fitness with appearances in Burnley's EFL Cup defeat to Burton Albion and a behind closed doors friendly against AFC Fylde. It is great news for Sean Dyche with Defour becoming such an integral feature of the Clarets' squad, both defensively and offensively, during recent campaigns.

However, this fixture is likely to come too early for winger Robbie Brady who also played 90 minutes against Fylde after ten months on the treatment table. Meanwhile, there are doubts over the fitness of James Tarkowski and Ben Gibson, whilst Stephen Ward is definitely sidelined, leaving the Clarets short of numbers in defence.

Manchester City have also received a boost through the news that Kevin De Bruyne has returned to full fitness. Last season's most creative player in the Premier League has featured just once this season and, although unlikely to start, could be in the squad with Fabian Delph and Ilkay Gundogan both doubtful.

Claudio Bravo and Eliaquim Mangala are definitely unavailable whilst Danilo is a doubt and Benjamin Mendy isn't quite fully fit but still expected to start.

Gudmundsson and Vokes vs Mendy and Aguero

The statistics surrounding this game do not make pretty reading for the visitors. City have won 20 of their last 22 home Premier League matches, scoring at least two goals in the same number of contests. They have also netted two or more in each of their last six home fixtures against Burnley in all competitions.

Yet there are set to be a number of intriguing battles all across the pitch on Saturday afternoon. Johann Berg Gudmundsson could go head-to-head with Benjamin Mendy as both players top the assist charts with four apiece. Gudmundsson is likely to be Burnley's greatest source of creativity and he will be looking for pinpoint deliveries to feed Sam Vokes who has picked up some great form in recent weeks.

Vokes has scored three in three at both club and international level with a conversion rate of 50% from just six shots in those fixtures. Only three players average a better aerial duel success in the Premier League this season and his heading ability could put a Man City defence under pressure who have conceded two of their three league goals from set-pieces so far this season.

After shipping ten goals in their opening five matches, Burnley's defence has tightened up with just two goals conceded in their last three, helping the Clarets climb to mid-table with seven points from a possible nine. Yet a patched up back four is likely to come under severe pressure from a City front-line that boasts the attacking exploits of Sergio Aguero.

Only Eden Hazard has scored more than the Argentine this season but no team has enjoyed a greater percentage of possession, a better shooting accuracy, more goals and a higher accuracy of passing than the league leaders in the opening eight games of the season.