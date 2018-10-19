Caglar Soyuncu is 'ready' for Leicester City debut, claims Claude Puel

Caglar Soyuncu is 'ready' to make his debut for Leicester City, manager Claude Puel has claimed.

The Turkish defender arrived at the King Power Stadium on deadline day during the summer transfer window in a deal from Bundesliga outfit SC Freiburg. Despite boasting a reported £19m price tag, the 22-year-old has yet to make his debut for the East-Midlanders.

Time to adapt

Soyuncu has instead been playing with Leicester's U23 side as he adapts to the rigours of English football. With Foxes' skipper Wes Morgan ruled out for this weekend's match against Arsenal due to a red card awarded against Everton, Puel has suggested that the summer signing could step up in his absence but does face considerable competition.

Talking ahead of Monday's clash at the Emirates Stadium, the Frenchman said: "I think he is ready but now he has to compete with other players in this situation, against experienced players like [Wes] Morgan, [Jonny] Evans and Harry Maguire.

"He is a younger player with a lot of attributes and he is working very well in training and he is now ready to play for me."

Long-awaited appearance

Soyuncu was one of three centre-backs to arrive at the King Power Stadium throughout the summer months. Following the departure of Premier League winner, Robert Huth, the Foxes' swooped to secure the signature of Jonny Evans from relegated West Bromwich Albion.

As well as the former Manchester United man and Soyuncu, Croatian defender Filip Benkovic also signed for the club from Dinamo Zagreb on deadline day. He only made one appearance for the club in a 4-0 victory over Fleetwood Town in the Carabao Cup before he was sent on a season-long loan to Scottish champions Celtic.

He has made three appearances for the Hoops in his time north of the border and has been praised for his dominant and composed performances in the heart of defence.