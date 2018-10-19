Wolverhampton Wanderers v Watford Preview: Wolves hoping to continue unbeaten run

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be hoping they can continue their unbeaten run as they host an out-of-form Watford on Saturday.

Nuno Espirito Santo's men have lost just once in the Premier League so far this season, back in August. They are unbeaten in their last six league games and ran out 1-0 winner over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park before the international break.

As for Watford, they began the Premier League season in fine form but have since lost their way slightly. They are without a win in their last four league games. Last time out they were thrashed 4-0 by Bournemouth at Vicarage Road.

Wolves currently sit seventh in the Premier League table, still one place above Manchester United, and two above The Hornets who are in ninth.

Previous meetings

These two sides last met in the league back in 2015 in the Championship, the year Watford got promoted to the Premier League while Wolves finished just outside the play-offs on goal difference.

Despite being promoted that season, Watford were unable to beat Wolves in either of their clashes.

In their meeting on 7th March 2015 the spoils were shared as the two teams drew 2-2 at Molineux. Wolves lead twice through Benik Afobe and then Jack Price but were pegged back both times by Matej Vyrda and Troy Deeney goals.

Earlier on that season, they clashed at Vicarage Road on Boxing Day, Nouha Dicko's strike was the only goal of the game as Wolves won 1-0.

Team news

The hosts will have a fully fit squad to choose from once again. They could extend their Premier League record by naming the same starting line-up for a ninth consecutive game.

Jonny Otto and Helder Costa both made their international debuts for Spain and Portugal respectively and have returned back to the club fit, as have Rui Patricio and Ruben Neves.

Christian Kabasele and Jose Holebas are both suspended for Watford, the former was sent off after just half an hour of The Hornets clash with Bournemouth.

Nathaniel Chalobah is doubtful with a knee injury, while Daryl Janmaat and Tom Cleverley are still long-term absentees.

Predicted line-ups:

Wolves: Patricio; Bennett, Coady, Boly; Doherty, Moutinho, Neves, Jonny; Costa, Jimenez, Jota

Watford: Foster; Navarro, Mariappa, Cathcart, Masina; Hughes, Doucoure, Capoue, Pereyra; Gray, Deeney

Key clashes

The main test in this game will be for a makeshift Watford defence as they have to cope without Holebas and Kabasele.

Coming up against Wolves' forward line which is full of pace, trickery, strength and has fantastic movement would be a challenge for most defences, but the fact that Watford have had to patch theirs up will concern them slightly.

It could prove to be a long afternoon for The Hornets defence.