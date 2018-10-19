As It Happened: Jordan Pickford's Penalty Save, Super Subs Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Cenk Tosun Give Everton 2-0 Win
Follow live minute-by-minute commentary of Everton vs Crystal Palace live score from Liverpool, United Kingdom. Kick-off is set for 4:00 pm at Goodison Park, Liverpool. Live blog and football scores, stream, commentary from VAVEL UK for Everton vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League.
everton-fc: (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Lucas Digne, Michael Keane, Kurt Zouma, Seamus Coleman; Idrissa Gueye, Andre Gomes; Bernard, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Theo Walcott; Richarlison.
crystal-palace: (4-4-2): Wayne Hennessey; Patrick Van Aanholt, James Tomkins, Mamadou Sakho, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Jeffrey Schlupp, Luka Milivojevic, Cheikhou Kouyate, James McArthur; Andros Townsend, Wilfried Zaha.
6' Bernard stumbles, gives away the ball, Zaha gets it and wins a foul from Richarilson. Milivojevic is about 40 yards out, looking for Tomkins on the far post who does knock it down, but Coleman gets to it before Kouyate and wins a foul in the corner.
5' Sigurdsson goes for a cross, overplays it and Hennessey has a goal kick.
3' Sigurdsson finds Bernard out on the left, he has space to run and breaks into the box, but his touch is poor as he tries to cut inside and Everton lose the ball.
2' The elbow comes out from Richarlison in an aerial against Sakho, we might see this become quite the physical game.
1' Jeffrey Schlupp has the first foul of the game, cutting down returning Everton captain Seamus Coleman.
Andros Townsend kicks the game off!
We're now less than ten minutes away from kick-off.
Roy Hodgson goes for a few changes, moving Andros Townsend next to Wilfried Zaha as a striker and putting Jordan Ayew on the bench. A more defensive Cheikhou Kouyate gets a start next to Milivojevic, with McArthur out on the wing. Max Meyer and Alexander Sorloth are left out of the squad due to unknown reasons.
Crystal Palace XI: (4-4-2): Wayne Hennessey; Patrick Van Aanholt, James Tomkins, Mamadou Sakho, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Jeffrey Schlupp, Luka Milivojevic, Cheikhou Kouyate, James McArthur; Andros Townsend, Wilfried Zaha.
Marco Silva does get Idrissa Gueye back in time for this clash. Richarlison continues to play as a striker keeping the likes of Cenk Tosun and Dominic Calvert-Lewin out of the side.
Everton XI: (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Lucas Digne, Michael Keane, Kurt Zouma, Seamus Coleman; Idrissa Gueye, Andre Gomes; Bernard, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Theo Walcott; Richarlison.
Kick-off is at 4:00 pm on Sunday, meaning team news out at 3:00 pm, be sure to follow along on VAVEL UK.
Crystal Palace's predicted XI: (Wayne Hennessey; Patrick Van Aanholt, Mamadou Sakho, James Tomkins, Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Jeffrey Schlupp, Max Meyer, Luka Milivojevic, Andros Townsend; Wilfried Zaha, Jordan Ayew.
Everton's predicted XI: (4-2-3-1): (Jordan Pickford; Lucas Digne, Kurt Zouma, Micheal Keane, Seamus Coleman; Andre Gomes, Tom Davies; Bernard, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Theo Walcott; Richarlison.
Their meetings last season were full of goals, a 2-2 draw at Palace and a 3-1 win for Everton at home. We can expect to see some goals again on Sunday.
After managing to hold on to Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace have been mostly a one-man team with Zaha at the center of everything. The Ivorian's fitness is still uncertain ahead of the clash with Everton. Striker Christian Benteke underwent knee surgery and will be out until 2019, Connor Wickham and Scott Dann are also out.
Roy Hodgson's men are 14th in the standings, just three spots behind Everton, but there is a five-point gap between the two teams early on in this season. Palace are winless in their last three Premier League games, suffering close losses to Wolves and Bournemouth as well as a 0-0 draw with Newcastle.
Marco Silva potentially has a few players coming back to fitness, the likes of Phil Jagielka, Andre Gomes, or Seamus Coleman could be seen back in the side against Crystal Palace if Silva chooses them to slightly rush them back. Idrissa Gueye is yet to be assessed, but likely ruled out for this match.
Everton are sitting in 11th with 12 points after a mixed start to the season. They are two wins on the trot after defeating Leicester City 2-1 before the international break, beating Fulham 3-0 the week earlier. The reason they are in the lower half of the table is missed opportunities, such as the 1-3 loss to West Ham or the 1-1 draw with Huddersfield.
Welcome
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute coverage of the only Sunday fixture this weekend in the Premier League. Two intriguing teams in the midtable face off at Goodison Park at 4:00 pm on Sunday, but be sure to stick around for team news and build-up until then.