Everton vs Crystal Palace Preview: Blues looking to win third Premier League game straight 

Everton host Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon looking to continue their good run of form that started prior to the International break.

The Blues had won back to back Premier League games before a number of players were whisked away to play for their respective national teams.

A controlling win over Fulham was followed by a bounce back away victory over Leicester City, Everton’s first away win in six games.

Marco Silva’s side are aiming to complete a hat-trick of consecutive league victories for the first time since January of 2017 but will face a difficult hurdle on Sunday as Roy Hodgson’s Palace continue to search for three points.

The Eagles, who are hampered by injuries, have only won one Premier League game in their last five outings - a 1-0 away win over Huddersfield Town - but have narrowly missed out on victories in their last two games.

Last meeting: Second-half pays dividends for Blues

When the two sides met at Goodison Park last season, goals from Gylfi Sigurdsson, Oumar Niasse and Tom Davies gave Sam Allardyce’s home team the three points.

Luka Milivojević netted a late penalty for Hodgson’s side as Everton bounced back from a torrid defeat away at Arsenal in the week prior.

Sigurdsson and Niasse started the victory off with a quick-fire pair of goals to open the second-half, with the Icelandic midfielder netting inside the first minute of the restart.

Niasse followed up with his goal, a header that he almost directed wide of Wayne Hennessey’s right-hand post, less than five minutes later.

The Blues wrapped up the points when Davies added a third with fifteen minutes to play, turning home a deflected cross from Sigurdsson inside the six-yard box.

Milivojević netted a consolation from the penalty spot after Ashley Williams blocked Christian Benteke’s overhead effort with his hand.

A look at: Crystal Palace

After a bright end to last season under Roy Hodgson, Crystal Palace have seemingly reverted to their early season form to start this campaign.

The Eagles currently sit 14th in the league table on seven points, four points above the drop zone and winless in four Premier League games.

Hodgson’s side have only picked up points in three games this season - an opening day win over Fulham, a win away at Huddersfield and a point at home to Newcastle United.

It’s clear to see that it is away from Selhurst Park where the Eagles find their footing and cause trouble for their opposition.

Team News and Predicted XI's

Silva could hand debuts to summer deadline day signings Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina as the pair have finally overcome their injury troubles.

Idrissa Gueye picked up a knock for Senegal during the international break and is a doubt for Silva’s men.

In his place, Everton could welcome back James McCarthy as he has continued his recovery from the leg break he suffered against West Bromwich Albion last season.

McCarthy joined Gomes and Mina by playing in a behind closed doors friendly during the break in a bid to bring the Blues’ injured players up to speed. The Republic of Ireland international played for 60 minutes alongside Gomes and Mina.

For the visitors, Palace could be without talisman Wilfred Zaha after the forward picked up a groin injury on international duty with the Ivory Coast.

Zaha has not trained with the Eagles since returning from international duty but will be assessed on Saturday before they travel to Merseyside.

Hodgson’s side will definitely be without Joel Ward and Jonny Williams but, like Zaha, will assess Max Meyer and Alexander Sorloth prior to the game.

Everton: Pickford, Kenny, Digne, Zouma, Keane, Davies, Schneiderlin, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Walcott, Richarlison.

Palace: Hennessey, Wan Bissaka, Van Aanholt, Sakho, Tomkins, Schlupp, Milivojevic, McArthur, Townsend, Ayew, Zaha.

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Match Day Stats