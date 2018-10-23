Martin Dubravka: Newcastle United dressing room still '100 per cent' behind Rafa Benitez 

This has been Newcastle United's worst start to the season for a century, even managers like Steve McClaren and Alan Pardew made a better start than Rafa Benitez has.

Despite this, the dressing room remains harmonised and completely behind Benitez and his tactics.

This is largely down to the Spaniard having a wealth of experience in challenging situations and he guided this largely similar squad to a 10th place finish last season.

100% behind him insists Dubravka

Martin Dubravka has spoken of how all the players still place their trust in the manager to turn things around, Benitez trusted Dubravka to help the team last year, bringing him in last January to keep the club up.

Dubravka told The Chronicle: "I don't think it's time to panic now as there's still a lot of games in front of us.

"We can still take some points.", Dubravka added.

This is a message that should be relayed to certain fans who are beginning to panic and placing all the blame at Benitez's door.

Embed from Getty Images

Not time to speculate

Dubravka went onto comment: "I have to say that all of us are behind each other, behind the manager.

"All the club are supporting us, I don't think it's time to speculate. It's just speculation and rumours."

The Magpies' stopper believes his side are on course to turn their fortunes around sooner rather than later based upon their last few performances.

Embed from Getty Images

Dubravka confident in his teammates

When looking back on the defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion the Slovakian international said: "We didn't score, but we have to say we didn't deserve to lose."

"They had, I think, only one attempt on goal and scored. Unfortunately, it was a deflection.

"I think we were the better team, but unfortunately we didn't win."

Newcastle's number one seems to be confident that they can turn their awful start to the season around and start climbing up the table soon.