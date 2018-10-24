PSV Eindhoven 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Wasteful Lilywhites punished by late De Jong strike

Tottenham Hotspur's wait for a first win in the UEFA Champions League group B goes on as they were held to frustrating a 2-2 draw by PSV Eindhoven at the Philips Stadion on Wednesday evening.

The Lilywhites only have themselves to blame, though, as they dominated most of the game and had numerous chances to win.

They did, however, show character to come from behind after Hirving Lozano originally gave the hosts the lead, but goals from Lucas Moura and Harry Kane either side of half-time saw the visitors take a deserved lead in the game.

Spurs looked really comfortable after going ahead but then Hugo Lloris was shown his marching orders for a wild challenge on Lozano, who was through on goal.

Luuk de Jong then equalised for the hosts in the 87th minute to earn his side a draw but in reality, both sides needed more from the game as they both sit on one point from three games played in group B.

Following their victory against West Ham United at the weekend, Mauricio Pochettino made three changes for their must-win game in Holland with Christian Eriksen making his return after injury.

Spurs unlucky not to score first

Straight from kick-off, the intensity of both sides was at a high level but it was Spurs who almost took the lead with their first real attack.

Kane was the man who almost opened the scoring for Spurs as his header from a Kieran Trippier corner came back off the bar.

Embed from Getty Images

Alderweireld's mistake punished by Lozano

Spurs looked in a confident mood after that chance and it felt it like it would be a matter of time before they scored but a mistake from Toby Alderweireld allowed the home side to score against the run of play.

Lozano robbed the Belgian defender of the ball before running in on goal and via a deflection from Alderweireld, who tried to redeem himself, the ball looped over Lloris and into the back of the net.

Therefore, it was up to Spurs to look for a quick response and they thought they had equalised when Davinson Sanchez found the net.

The goal, however, was ruled out for offside after Jeroen Zoet made a great save from an Alderweireld header with the Colombian scoring from the rebound but straight away the linesman's flag went up for offside.

Spurs continued to pile the pressure on the hosts and once again they came close to scoring but this time Zoet denied Son Heung-min.

Lucas levels proceedings

The goal did come, though, six minutes before half-time, when a brilliant one-two from Moura and Tripper ended with the Brazillian winger scoring via a deflection.

The home side responded well to Spurs equaliser and just before half-time, they almost retook the lead.

Gastón Pereiro unleashed a great strike from just inside the box which came back off the bar with Lloris beaten.

At the break the scoreline was level with both sides hoping to come out in the second half and find a winner in a must-win game in the group.

Embed from Getty Images

Kane heads Spurs in front

Spurs continued to play well at the start of the second half and if it wasn't for a good save from Zoet, Eriksen would have given the visitors the lead after a great through pass from Trippier.

The save from Zoet, though, only prolonged the inevitable as Spurs did take the lead for the first time in the game ten minutes into the second half.

Kane, as he normally does for Spurs, was the scorer of the goal as he headed the ball home after a great left-footed cross from Eriksen.

The English striker almost had a second goal a few minutes later when a great free-kick from Trippier was whipped into the box but his header was well-saved by Zoet.

Erik Lamela, on as a second-half substitute, was the next to come close to scoring for Spurs but his curling right-footed shot came back off the bar with Zoet beaten.

Embed from Getty Images

Lloris sees red as De Jong nets late equaliser

The visitors continued on the front foot but all of a sudden they lost the ball in a bad area which led to Lozano being played through on goal and Lloris came out and fouled the winger.

The referee had no real choice but to send the French keeper off with Lozano through on goal.

From the resulting free-kick, De Jong was denied by a great save from Michel Vorm, who came on as a substitute after Lloris was sent off.

As the minutes ticked away, the hosts continued to pile forward for an equaliser and they got one as De Jong flicked the ball into the back of the net after Spurs failed to clear a free-kick in the 87th minute of the game.

Both sides desperately tried to find a winner in the final few minutes but it didn't materialise as the game finished in a 2-2 draw which really isn't a result that Spurs needed.