Chris Hughton says Brighton 'are in the right place' ahead of Wolves clash

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton spoke to the press as the Seagulls get ready for a home match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Brighton sit 12th in the table following a 1-0 home win against Newcastle united whilst Wolves, back in the top flight for the first time in seven years, sit in eighth.

Hughton gives injury update

Hughton revealed news on the fitness of his squad, saying: “The two injuries at the moment are Davy Propper and Pascal Gross, they’ll both miss the game." While he added that they'll need to make a decision on Glenn Murray who suffered a head injury last time out.

“What you have to do is go through a correct protocol during the week, we’ve done that and at this moment he feels fine in regards to the actual knock itself.



“It’s important to have your players fit for every game, but what I never want to do is take anything away from the squad and the other strikers that we have".

Hughton noted: “Glenn has been super for us this season and his goal record since he’s been here says that. But we’ve got competition in the squad.



“As with Pascal Gross, who was very important for us last season, and also Davy Propper, when somebody misses a game it’s a really good opportunity for somebody else. That’s how it always has to be.”

Bruno's standing in the squad a large one

With clean sheets in back-to-back games, the improved defensive performance has coincided with the return of Bruno and Hughton spoke of the influence of the club captain.

“Bruno is somebody that we have great respect for and he’s a very experienced player. He has a very big standing within the squad." But the Brighton boss was quick to mention: "Martin Montoya had played very well in periods and that’s certainly the competition you need in each position".

He further elaborated on the issue: “Whether the clean sheets have just been down to Bruno being back in the side, then probably not. But we know the value of having Bruno in the squad.



“We have really good competition in that position and it’s certainly something that Bruno welcomes.”​

Dunk and Duffy partnership flourishing

When asked about the backline duo of Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy, Hughton said “If I’m looking at an edge they have, what the two of them have done is play a lot of games together.



“If you’re looking at partnerships across the Premier League teams, on a lot of occasions that partnership is broken up, particularly with clubs that rotate a little bit more.



“These two would be as consistent as any, for the simple fact that they don’t miss many games and they’ve played a lot of games together over the last couple of seasons.



“The fact that Lewis Dunk was in his first England squad last time around speaks for not just Dunky but also that partnership. It’s a strong partnership and would be right up there.”

Hughton assesses club's position entering Wolves match

When questioned on the position of the club at the present time, Hughton added: “I don’t think we deserve to have more, we’re probably in the right place for the performances we’ve had".

He noted the performances against the top clubs: “I thought we were very good against [Manchester] United, Liverpool away as well. Our performances have been okay, we can improve but I think we’re about right.



“We’ve played four of the top six in this group of games and also played more away games than home games".

Houghton concluded by stating, “I’d say I’m happy — but there’s still more to come. I don’t think we deserve more than what we’ve got at the moment."