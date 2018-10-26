Watford vs Huddersfield Town Preview: Hornets to endure more Terrier trouble?

Watford host Huddersfield Town on Saturday as they look to build on an impressive victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

Thanks to quick-fire goals from Etienne Capoue and Roberto Pereyra, the Hornets sealed a 2-0 win to inflict a second defeat of the season on their hosts, and just their third home defeat since Nuno Espirito Santo took charge at Molineux.

The result propelled Watford to seventh in the league table and proved to many that the devastating 4-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth before the international break was merely a blip in a sequence of good performances from Javi Gracia’s side.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield lost 1-0 to Liverpool at the John Smith’s Stadium in the Saturday evening kick off. The Terriers sit low in 19th and, while holding the Reds to a solitary goal was a valiant effort, the performance — and result — was an embodiment of David Wagner’s side: a resilient defence coupled with an attack which struggles to find the back of the net.

In fact, after squandering a couple of golden chances against Jürgen Klopp's men, Huddersfield are bottom of the scoring charts with just four goals. However Wagner may see the visit to Vicarage Road as an opportunity to improve that unflattering record against an often variable Hornets defence.

Embed from Getty Images

Previous meetings

Huddersfield triumphed over Watford in both meetings in 2017/18. Goals from Elias Kachunga, Laurent Depoitre and a double from Aaron Mooy secured a 4-1 win in Hertfordshire in December, while a stoppage time strike from the now-departed Tom Ince resigned the Hornets to defeat at the John Smith’s in April.

The Terriers caught Watford on bad days last season — December was in the midst of their collapse under current Everton manager Marco Silva, while in April the Hornets had not scored away from home for over three months — and will be wary that their opponents are likely to be much tougher opposition this time around.

Team news

Christian Kabasele and Jose Holebas will once again be available for Watford after serving their suspensions last weekend, but might not win back their places immediately after impressive performances from Adrian Mariappa and Adam Masina in the win over Wolves.

Captain Troy Deeney is unlikely to feature due to a hamstring injury which ruled the striker out of the trip to Molineux. Nathaniel Chalobah may also be unavailable as a result of a ligament problem.

The Hornets will definitely be without Sebastian Prödl as well as Tom Cleverley and Daryl Janmaat, who continue their lengthy returns from injury.

Huddersfield winger Ramadan Sobhi comes back into contention after a two month absence through a knee injury, while Rajiv van La Parra is a doubt due to illness.

Tommy Smith, Danny Williams and Terence Kongolo are all unavailable for selection.

Predicted XIs

Watford - Foster; Femenía, Mariappa, Cathcart, Masina; Doucoure, Capoue; Hughes, Pereyra; Success, Deulofeu.

Huddersfield Town - Lössl; Jørgensen, Schindler, Löwe; Hadergjonaj, Mooy, Hogg, Billing, Durm; Pritchard; Depoitre.