Manchester United vs Everton Preview: In-form Blues travel to Old Trafford to face wounded United 

Everton travel to Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon to face a Manchester United side who have only won two of their seven homes games so far this campaign.

Marco Silva’s side are looking to win their fourth straight game in the Premier League but Everton rarely ever find happy hunting against Jose Mourinho, much less at Old Trafford.

The Blues have won just once in their last 25 visits to United.

A late Bryan Oviedo goal in 2013 snapped a 23-year winless run at Old Trafford for then Everton boss Roberto Martinez’s side but they have not won away at United since.

Last Meeting: Late United show downs torrid Blues

In their last visit to Old Trafford, Everton were blown away by three late United goals in the last seven minutes of the game.

Antonio Valencia opened the scoring inside the first five minutes with a stunning volley from just outside the right-hand side of Jordan Pickford’s 18-yard box.

The Blues pushed for an equaliser but saw Wayne Rooney’s close-range effort saved by David De Gea.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan wrapped up the three points for the hosts with 15 minutes to play. He latched on to the end of Romelu Lukaku’s pass from inside the Everton area before sweeping home low beneath Pickford.

It was then the turn of the former Blue, Lukaku, to compound the Toffees misery. The Belgian forward tapped home from a deep cross after ghosting free of the Everton backline.

Anthony Martial, a constant thorn in Everton’s side since joining United back in 2015, added the hosts fourth in stoppage time from the penalty spot.

A look at: Manchester United

It’s been a challenging start to the season for United. Their difficulty in securing their top targets in the summer transfer window is well documented - as is the potential for Mourinho to be replaced by a new boss.

The Red Devils have looked laboured in a number of games so far in this campaign and that most certainly hasn’t been helped by constant rumours of a dressing room split.

For their troubles, they sit 10th in the Premier League table with 14 points from nine games.

After a defeat away at West Ham United at the end of September, United had recorded their worst start to a season since they picked up seven points to begin the 1989-90 campaign.

Since then, they have won one game - a 3-2 comeback victory over Newcastle United where they found themselves 2-0 down after ten minutes - and a draw away at Chelsea last weekend.

They head into Sunday’s game on the back of a dismal 1-0 Champions League defeat at home to Juventus where the hosts were outclassed and outplayed by their Italian counterparts.

Key Men

Everton: Richarlison

The Brazilian winger kept his role as Everton’s lone striker in last week’s win over Crystal Palace but was much less effective than in his performance against Leicester City.

He is likely to maintain his role through the middle on Sunday but will have to overcome another hurdle of his - his inability to score against a top-six side.

In his 13 Premier League appearances against the top six, the Brazilian is yet to register a goal. He has, however, contributed with a lone assist.

United: Martial

Martial has scored in four of his six appearances for United - including a late winner in the FA Cup semi-final meeting between the two sides in 2016.

The French forward has never suffered defeat against the Blues either.

Team News and Predicted XI’s

Marco Silva has a next-to fully fit squad to choose from for Sunday’s trip across the M62.

Andre Gomes came through last weekend’s win over Palace unscathed and is set to keep his place in the starting eleven. Fellow deadline day signing from Barcelona, Yerry Mina is yet to make his Everton debut was an unused substitute against the Eagles.

The only player who is out of contention for the Blues is James McCarthy. The midfielder has returned to training following his broken leg but remains a couple of weeks away from returning to action.

It’s a different story however for the Red Devils.

Alexis Sanchez, Marouane Fellaini and Diogo Dalot are all unavailable for Mourinho.

The United boss did reveal, however, that Jese Lingard could return to action after he was sidelined with a groin injury. Scott McTominay could also feature.

United: De Gea, Valencia, Shaw, Lindelof, Smalling, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Martial, Rashford and Lukaku.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Digne, Zouma, Keane, Gueye, Gomes, Sigurdsson, Walcott, Bernard and Richarlison.

Referee: Jon Moss

