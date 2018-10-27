Southampton 0-0 Newcastle United: Poor quality shows why both sides are in trouble

This game certainly showed why Newcastle United and Southampton are at the bottom of the league, they both struggle to score goals.

Both sides never looked like scoring with the best chance of the game coming within the first three minutes when Mohamed Elyounoussi attempted to chip Martin Dubravka instead of squaring the ball to Charlie Austin.

That poor decision making and quality set the tone for the match ahead as neither side looked like testing either Dubravka or Alex McCarthy.

Goal-shy Southampton evident from the first minute

It was a bright start for the Saints who made it difficult for Newcastle to get any sort of possession and they were rewarded with a golden chance within the first three minutes.

Elyounoussi saw a deflected effort fall to him with no Newcastle player around him and instead of rolling the ball to Austin who would have had a tap-in from three yards he tried to lob Dubravka.

On 28 minutes came Newcastle's first chance of an attack as Ayoze Perez had a chance to play in Kenedy but a poor pass forced the Brazilian to check back and was then tackled.

In the last five minutes of the half, Southampton hit the post via a Mario Lemina flick and then Jack Stephens forced Dubravka to scramble across his line and push a header wide as the first half came to a close.

Lack of quality on show is worrying

In the second half, Newcastle still couldn't trouble McCarthy despite bringing on Salomon Rondon and Christian Atsu and the only real chance of the second half fell to Southampton's number nine Danny Ings.

As Cedric Soares burst into the Newcastle box he picked out Ings who with 15 yards out and no pressure on him, could've taken a touch but dragged his shot well wide of the goal.

Takeaways

Goals are a glaring problem for both sides

The Southampton faithful wait for a first home win of the season and what would have been only their third home goal this season. Whereas Newcastle have now failed to win a game in their first ten league games this season as they don't seem to have a style of play that suits any of their strikers.

A solid back four will keep one of these sides up

Both sides looked like they were well organised at the back and never seemed like conceding throughout the 90 minutes. However, Southampton didn't seem comfortable when running back to their own goal. This could be what both teams base their seasons on now, keeping clean sheets and then building from after that every game.

Man of the Match

A tough one as nobody stood out straight away in a 0-0 bore draw however, DeAndre Yedlin was excellent down the right-hand side for the Magpies. The American was a threat going forward in nearly every attack and was solid at the back not getting beaten on many occasions as he helped his side out at both ends of the pitch.