Rafa Benitez believes it was 'more positive than negative' against the Saints

Rafa Benitez is having to dig deep to find positives from his side's performance at St Mary's today as apart from another clean sheet Newcastle United offered very little to the game.

They started on the back foot immediately and needed a great save from Martin Dubravka to keep the scores level after only three minutes.

However, Benitez was adamant that his side offered more than what people will give them credit for as it is a point at a ground they have a very poor record at.

Positives need to be taken

The Spaniard is still convinced his side will get the win they deserve sooner rather than later if they keep doing the right things.

He told The Chronicle: "We must continue to try to do the things we did against Brighton because we created a lot of chances and crosses.

"We must try to take the positives from today. I think the team, with the way they were working today, will do it."

Benitez clearly still has faith in his players, but they do need to find another level of performance to get that first win on the board.

Clean sheet important



Newcastle have now kept clean sheets against Cardiff, Crystal Palace and Southampton which is a good sign as they were all away from home, but they also didn't score in any of those games.

However, Benitez wants to only focus on the positives and he wants to build a solid defensive base and then improve going forward.

In the circumstances, Benitez was happy as he told the BBC: "You have to analyse the circumstances and where we are at the moment.

"To go away, have a clean sheet and get a point - I think it's a positive. The team is working hard so I can not complain."

Things could be better

The manager explained to Sky Sports how his side could have performed better and what they did well: "It could be better but when they were pushing at the end, to get a clean sheet is positive.

"We could be better in possession. In the second half we have to defend a bit more and we should have maybe pushed up a bit more.

"The positive is the team were working really hard together."