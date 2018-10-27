Leicester City 1-1 West Ham United: Arnautovic-less Hammers break their losing streak 

After two goalless losses in a row to Brighton and Spurs, West Ham finally managed to score at the King Power Stadium as they held Leicester to a 1-1 draw.



A 30th-minute goal scored by Fabian Balbuena put the Hammers ahead, only for it to be overwritten by a late equaliser from Wilfried Ndidi, whose deflected effort flew right into the top corner of the net, right past exceptional Łukasz Fabiański.

It was a match, however, that was unfortunately marred by horrific events after the conclusion, with the Leicester owners helicopter crashing in a car park near to the stadium, sparking a mass fire. Any casualties or injuries are at this point unknown.

Promising start doesn't last

The match started better for Leicester, with the first ten minutes being totally under control by the home side.



They came very close with an effort from Kelechi Iheanacho, but the goal was disallowed as the young striker was offside.



After that it was all West Ham, with the Hammers left frustrated as their continuous chances were either going just off target or were being saved by Kasper Schmeichel.



The goal had been coming, and it came as Balbuena put the visitors ahead at the half hour mark with a tap in, which was his debut Premier League goal. It all came from a cross whipped into the box by Felipe Anderson which was headed towards Balbuena by Declan Rice.

Unfortunately, the joy of being ahead was cut short, as a shock red card for the captain Mark Noble came just eight minutes later after a reckless tackle on Ndidi.

Desperation turned into disappointment

Despite playing with a big disadvantage for the whole duration of the second half, it looked like the Hammers would go home with all three points.



To try and hold on to the win, Manuel Pellegrini decided to bring on defenders Aaron Cresswell and Angelo Ogbonna for Anderson and the first team debutant, 19-year-old Grady Diangana.



Leicester were constantly threatening the five-man backline of West Ham, but all of their attempts were stopping at Fabianski, or the woodwork.



Naturally, the closer it came to the 90th minute, the more threatening the attacks of the Foxes were. In the 76th minute, they got their awaited equaliser, but Daniel Amartey's finish was ruled offside, for the second time in the game.



And unfortunately for the Hammers, it all paid off for the home side at the end. Ndidi's effort from long range deflected off of Balbuena's back, and went into the top corner, completely misguiding helpless Fabiański.