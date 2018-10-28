Crystal Palace 2-2 Arsenal: Milivojević puts penalty pain behind him to earn Eagles first home point of the season

Crystal Palace finally got off the mark at home in the Premier League as they held an in-form Arsenal side to a 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles came into the game having lost all four of their home games so far this season but finally they managed to end that run.

Luka Milivojević scored twice from the penalty spot to salvage a draw for the Eagles.

Goals from Granit Xhaka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had put Arsenal in the lead 11 minutes after half-time but in the end, their 11-game winning run came to an end.

Both managers make brave calls

Both managers made tough decisions in terms of selecting their teams for the game.

Roy Hodgson made one change from their defeat to Everton last week with Jordan Ayew coming in to replace Jeffrey Schlupp.

On the other hand, Unai Emery kept faith with Bernd Leno in goal despite Peter Cech returning from injury, while Alexander Lacazette and Aubameyang were finally given a chance to start together.

Hosts goalscoring problems on display early on

In terms of the game itself, it was a pretty even start from both sides as they looked to settle into the game.

That was until the hosts created two big chances to open the scoring in a matter of minutes.

The first chance fell the way of Wilfried Zaha, who hit the post, after a good cross into the box from Andros Townsend.

Townsend then was the recipient of the next chance as the winger should have scored after a great one-two with Patrick van Aanholt, resulted in the winger putting his shot wide when he should have scored.

The Gunners responded well to those chances and almost scored themselves with their first real attack of the game.

The chance fell the way of Lacazette, who profited from the fact Palace failed to clear the ball, but his left-footed shot went just wide of the goal.

That was as close as the Gunners came to scoring in the first half though as the hosts did really well in stifling their attacking players.

No penalty problems this time for Milivojević

Just as the game looked like it was going to be goalless at half-time, Palace were awarded a penalty after Shkodran Mustafi fouled Cheikhou Kouyaté in the box.

Milivojević stepped up to take the penalty, fresh after missing his last one against Everton last weekend, but this time the outcome was different as the midfielder sent Leno the wrong way to send the hosts into the lead right at the end of the first half.

Not long after the goal, the whistle went for half-time with the hosts deservedly in the lead, while the visitors knew that they would need to up their game in the second half to get back in the game.

Xhaka and Aubameyang turn the game in Arsenal's favour

The start of the second half saw a different Arsenal side as they got back on level terms in spectacular fashion seven minutes after the restart.

Xhaka, who doesn't score many goals, but when he does they are wonderful. He did it yet again with a brilliant free-kick which flew into the top corner of the net.

The Gunners then went in front four minutes later when a corner from Xhaka was flicked on by Lacazette to Auabmeyang, who managed to just about get the ball over the line.

The palace players were furious with that decision as they felt that Lacazette handled to ball when setting up Aubameyang and the replays certainly showed they had a point.

Meyer strikes post as hosts search for equaliser

Therefore, it was down to Palace to see if they could comeback from conceding two quick goals.

They almost did just that as Max Meyer, on as a second half substitute, hit the post from a difficult angle after receiving a good pass from Zaha.

After that though the hosts struggled to create many more clear cut chances as the Gunners stood firm.

Milivojević scores from the spot again

That was until the 83rd minute when the hosts were awarded a second penalty after Xhaka was adjudged to have fouled Zaha.

Milivojević once again had the duty of taking the penalty and again he found the net this time with Leno going the right way but the power of the shot made sure it went past the goalkeeper.

Both teams tried to find a winner right until the end but it never came and in the end a draw was probably the right result given how competitive the game was, but the visitors will see it as a loss giving the winning run they were on before this game.