A tribute: Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha

The football world on Sunday evening learned of the devastating passing of Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha following a tragic helicopter crash at the King Power Stadium.

VAVEL UK has come together to pay condolences to his family and to also to give tributes to a great man lost too soon.

Daniel Orme - Leicester City Editor and fan

Mr. Chairman, you really did make my and all other Leicester fans’ dreams come true. Underneath your stewardship, a club rooted deep in the hearts of the community was reborn.

Through your unprecedented passion and generosity, you allowed us to have a club we could be proud of, you allowed us to believe, you made us truly love the community we belonged to. You were and always will be part of that community. Your legacy at our and your football club will never be forgotten. Thank you.

Rest in peace, Mr Chairman.

Callum Boyle - Leicester City Writer and fan

Thank you for giving me the happiest days of my life and giving me the belief to go and achieve all my hopes and dreams. You will be forever loved and missed by the footballing world. May you and everybody else on that helicopter rest in peace. Thank you.

Alan Rzepa - West Ham United Editor

Everyone from the West Ham United office would like to send our condolences regarding such an awful tragedy that happened to the man who made the impossible, possible. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved. RIP.

Josh Slinger - Manchester City Editor

Thank you Vichai for all the memories, as a football fan I’ll never forget your impact on the beautiful game, playing a major part in one of the greatest sporting stories of all time. Rest in peace.

Ed Mackey - Leicester City Writer and fan

Vichai, I don’t think any Leicester fans will ever be able to put into words what you did for our club and our city. You made the unthinkable unfold before our eyes and under your guidance, we were on top of the world.



What you did in your time at the club will never be forgotten and neither will you. Thank you for everything, rest in peace.

Aaron Hindhaugh- Newcastle United Editor

Vichai ,what you did for the community and the club can only be dreamed of by the other clubs in the league. Football needs more men like you and your presence will be a huge loss to the football world.

Cristi Bratu - Leicester City Writer

2016 was one of the hardest years for me personally but I also consider it as the best. Thanks to you Mr Chairman, the club, the fans and the city were able to dream again and for that I am eternally grateful. I owe you everything and I hope that you and everyone else caught up in the tragedy rest in peace.



I hope we as a club and a city continue to make you proud.