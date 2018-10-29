The Warm Down: Newcastle United's offensive players don't show up once again

It seems like the same story every week for Newcastle United as they continue to find it difficult to not only score goals but more importantly seem to have forgotten how to win games.

Last week they were unlucky not to get at least a point last week when they had 27 shots, however, on Saturday the Magpies failed to register a single shot on target against Southampton.

Typical Benitez approach

This sort of approach to games is something Newcastle fans have become accustomed to under Rafa Benitez where they defend all game and offer very little going forward.

However, even under Benitez, this was a poor showing as they couldn't even take advantage of opportunities to counter Southampton and never looked like troubling Alex McCarthy all afternoon.

The Spaniard will be delighted that his side kept another clean sheet away from home although he will be worrying that his side can't seem to score against teams that don't completely dominate the ball.

This is proven as the Magpies have failed to score against Cardiff, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Southampton, but they managed to score against Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United (twice).

A result which does neither side any favours

Both sets of fans saw this game as a must win and a chance to turn their seasons around as Saints fans are still waiting for a home win this season whereas Newcastle are still waiting for their season to get started.

A win for Newcastle would have given them some much-needed confidence heading into two difficult home games against Watford and Bournemouth respectively.

If the Magpies fail to get a surprising win in either of those games they will be heading into December still without a win to their name and Premier League survival will be looking very far away.

A simple solution to Newcastle's woes

Newcastle looked most threatening and likely to score when Salomon Rondon and Yoshinori Muto were on the pitch together and if Newcastle are going to stay up this season then the Venezualian is going to need to stay fit.

Rondon was Benitez's primary target this summer that he knew he could realistically sign so he knows he can score goals and do the job required to keep Newcastle from avoiding a third relegation under Mike Ashley.

The Spaniard knows that he needs a fully fit Rondon to accompany one of Muto or Ayoze Perez in the number ten role to receive his knockdowns and get behind the striker.

Positives must be acknowledged

A point away to Southampton should be seen as a positive move in the correct direction as they are looking more solid for two weeks in a row now and with their main striker now back fit Newcastle fans can begin to hope their season is going to turn around soon.

Newcastle never looked like conceding against a toothless Saints attack who put four different strikers on the pitch during the 90 minutes to try and break down a solid Newcastle back four.

If the Magpies can stay solid at the back then the results will come as they will be able to counter with pace and just need to remain calm when they get into the final third as they did at Old Trafford before the international break.