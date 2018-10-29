Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Manchester City: Citizens hang on to clinch all three points and climb back to the top of the league

Manchester City prevailed 1-0 winners after a valiant effort to make a second-half comeback from Spurs.

Riyad Mahrez gave the visitors the lead after a matter of minutes, a goal which proved the difference between the two sides.

The Lilywhites fought a good fight in the second half but were unable to find the back of the net.

Quickfire start

It took the reigning champions just six minutes to open the scoring through Riyad Mahrez.

Right-back Kieran Trippier was unable to deal with a lofted ball from the visitors and Raheem Sterling latched onto the mistake before putting it on a plate for the Algerian.

Harry Kane came close to levelling the tie just minutes after going behind.

The striker saw Ederson off his line and from 25-yards tried his luck but his shot was hit too well and flew centimetres over the crossbar.

After a torrid few days for Hugo Lloris, the French captain stopped Mahrez netting his second goal with a smart stop at his near post just before the half-hour mark.

The intensity of the game seemed to dip leading up to half-time.

However, Erik Lamela capitalised on a mistake from Aymeric Laporte to play Harry Kane through on goal.

Kane's heavy touch allowed the Brazilian goalkeeper to come rushing off his line and deny the 25-year-old a clear goal scoring opportunity.

Spurs fight but to no reward

Minutes into the second-half an erratic pass from Lloris put Spurs under pressure - forcing Toby Alderweireld to bring down Sergio Aguero in a dangerous position.

Somehow, City were unable to turn the ball home after a fantastic counter-attacking move.

David Silva seemed to have a clear shot on goal from a matter of yards out but chose to pass to Sterling instead who was denied by Lloris.

Fernandinho was shown the yellow card for a late tackle on Mousa Dembele to prevent Spurs breaking on the counter-attack.

Sergio Aguero was gifted a golden chance to double City's lead but his shot was easily caught by Lloris.

Seconds after, Aguero tried his luck from 25-yards out with a half-volley but yet again Lloris was equal to the Argentine's attempt.

Although Spurs remained in the game, their attack looked stale with no final ball in the visitor's final third.

On the 65th-minute, Mauricio Pochettino introduced Harry Winks in replacement for Eric Dier.

As the game ticked on, an equalising goal was looking more likely with Spurs pressing the City backline.

Dele Alli stole the ball off Mahrez and fed the ball to Lamela who was free in the box but the Argentine's shot blazed over the bar.

Although Spurs fought hard, they left Wembley empty-handed.