VAVEL UK's Premier League Team of the Week - GW10

This weekend's Premier League action was one marked with great sadness.

Following Leicester City's 1-1 draw with West Ham United on Saturday, Foxes owner, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, tragically passed away in a helicopter crash alongside pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz. Also on board were Nursara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare.

At VAVEL UK we'd like to send our thoughts to those affected - and also to Glenn Hoddle who suffered a heart attack earlier on Saturday.

And although the action that occurred around the Premier League ground's over the weekend pales insignificant to the horrendous events in the East Midlands, there were some outstanding performances on the pitch that are worthy of a mention in our new team of the week feature.

Goalkeeper and defence

Jordan Pickford

The Everton stopper has had a busy two weeks and was probably quite unfortunate not to make last week's team of the week. Against Crystal Palace he saved a penalty as his team went onto win and although the Toffees didn't snatch three points against Manchester United on Sunday evening, Pickford was again on form.

He made it two penalty saves in consecutive matches as he denied Paul Pogba from the spot, only for the Frenchman to then fire home the rebound. It was unlucky for Pickford who would go onto make eight saves throughout the 90 minutes, more than anyone else in the Premier League over the weekend.

Connor Bennett, Everton editor: "If it wasn't for Pickford, Everton's last fortnight could have taken a different turn. His overall display against United was of high quality, making save after save in the second period to keep Everton in the game, even though they would ultimately fall to defeat."

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

The young full back has been a revelation in a struggling Palace team this season and he was again hugely influential for them on Sunday as he helped his team to a 2-2 draw with free-flowing Arsenal.

Wan-Bissaka dealt with one of the best attacking outfits in the league with confidence and continued his strong consistency in one v one situations. Since the England U21 international made his debut in the Premier League, he has made 71 tackles, 25 more than any other player in the country's top division. He's meanwhile also won the second most duals (140) and second most interceptions (38) out of any Premier League defender since February.

Brandon Sayer, Crystal Palace editor: "He showed once again how good he is against the Gunners, with an eye-catching performance. The right back got forward on every occasion and did very well defensively against Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - a tricky customer to deal with."

Fabian Balbuena

A critique of a number of South American players is that they struggle upon their arrival in England, but Balbuena has shown very few signs of finding life difficult after joining West Ham from Corinthians as an unknown quantity.

The Paraguayan was on the score-sheet for the east London side as they drew with Leicester, getting on the end of his own header which came back off the post to score a tap in. Then, as Leicester looked to find an equaliser with the Hammers down to ten men for much of the game, he almost held on for a clean sheet, only for Wilfred Ndidi's effort to take a cruel deflection and find the net.

Alan Rzepa, West Ham editor: "The 6ft2 centre back has already established himself as a force at the back. He made two tackles, two interceptions and 15 clearances whilst adding a goal which won West Ham a point away from home."

Jack Stephens

This was only the centre-half's fourth Premier League appearance of the season for Southampton but displayed to manager Mark Hughes why he should be playing far more often. Against Bournemouth last week he helped his side to a clean sheet against a free-scoring attack and did the same against Newcastle on Saturday.

The 24-year-old won a hugely impressive eight aerial duals against the Magpies, whilst also making six clearances and two interceptions. The Saints may be struggling for goals but with Stephens at the back, they seem defensively sound.

Marcos Alonso

Under new manager Maurizio Sarri, Alonso has had to take up a slightly more defensive role with the Italian reverting to four at the back. That means Alonso is now playing at left back, rather than as a wing back which he played so well as under Antonio Conte. However, in Chelsea's 4-0 rout of Burnley it didn't stop him from getting forward.

Alonso's attacking attributes have been impressive for a while and he displayed his ability in a forward area again on Sunday, helping himself to a second assist of the Premier League campaign.

Midfielders

Luka Milivojevic

It takes courage to miss a penalty one week and then step up to take one the next. However, that was exactly what the Serbian midfielder did against Arsenal. He stepped up to the plate when it mattered for the Eagles, as they scored their first goals at Selhurst Park this season.

His strikes may have come courtesy of Arsenal mistakes but both of his penalties were calm and collected as Palace brought the Gunners winning streak to a halt. His first was low and to the right of Bernd Leno's goal before his second was a more powerful effort into the same corner.

Brandon Sayer: "Milivojevic showed his importance to Palace by leading from the front with two goals from the penalty spot. The midfielder showed character to still take them after missing against Everton and the Serbian is a player who will be key to get the Eagles up the table."

Ross Barkley

The creative midfielder has had somewhat of a rejuvenation under Sarri this season and is becoming a major cog in Chelsea's team. Ruben Loftus-Cheek's hat-trick in the Europa League in midweek signified he's ready to make the step up but with Barkley performing as he did on Sunday, it's no wonder the former is struggling to work his way into a hotly contested Blues midfield.

Barkley has had a fantastic start to the season and had a hand in three of Chelsea's four goals against Burnley. His quick feet allowed him to slip in Alvaro Morata to open the scoring before he scored a lovely low drive into the bottom corner in the second half.

Roberto Pereyra

Watford's brilliant start this term has come in tandem with the fantastic displays by Pereyra. The former Juventus man scored five times last season and he's already matched that tally in just ten games this season.

His goal against Huddersfield at the weekend summed up everything good about the Argentine. He displayed his magnificent ability with the ball at his feet by weaving his way through five players as he got into the box and then fired beyond the goalkeeper as Watford beat the Terries 3-0.

Forwards

Sadio Mane

It appears that after a couple of weeks of inconsistent performances that Mane is back to his devastating best in a Liverpool shirt as he scored twice two goals against Cardiff in their 4-1 win.

The Senegalese forward had a penalty saved before eventually notching against Red Star last week in the Champions League but was more clinical against the Bluebirds, putting his team two goals in front after a lovely run before adding his 50th for the club with the Reds fourth goal of the match.

Josh Kerr, Liverpool editor: "The Senegalese ace took his league tally to six with his second-half brace against Cardiff and the former Southampton man trails the golden boot by just one. His devastating pace and skill make him a menace for any opponent and he has become an integral member of Liverpool's outstanding front three."

Willian

As bad as Willian's dive was inside the penalty area, the rest of his contribution to the game against Burnley was sensational. With Eden Hazard out injured, the Brazilian took it upon himself to be Chelsea's main man and his tiresome display from the left-hand side meant that the Blues didn't miss the former at all.

His relentless energy was a joy to behold and he caused a host of problems for Matt Lowton. It was a performance which was capped off with a wonderful goal, as Willian curled the ball into the bottom corner for a Chelsea third.

Callum Wilson

It is surely only a matter of time before the Cherries striker earns himself an England call up. Wilson has been brilliant for a high flying Bournemouth side this season and he added two more goals and an assist to his ever-increasing tally for the campaign as Eddie Howe's side beat Fulham 3-0.

He now has five goals and seven assists - a return which any player in the division would be proud of. His first goal on Saturday was a well-converted penalty before he linked up with David Brooks on the counter for 2-0. Wilson then completed the win late on.