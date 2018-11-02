Arsenal vs Liverpool Preview: Klopp's Title-chasing Reds visit Emery's rejuvenated Gunners 

Arsenal host Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday in what is this weekend's standout fixture in the Premier League.

Jürgen Klopp's Reds travel to the capital unbeaten in the league and behind leaders Manchester City by only goal difference, the visitor's will be looking to make it three out of three domestic wins at a ground they haven't lost at since 2015.

Meanwhile, the home side are unbeaten in their last 13 games in all competitions but still haven't earnt a win this season against the top six - with the Gunners losing their last two against the Citizens and Chelsea.

Henderson and Keita both absent

Liverpool will travel to the Emirates without midfielders Naby Keita and Jordan Henderson for their trip to Arsenal on Saturday Klopp confirmed in Friday's press conference.

The pair are scheduled to return to training over the next couple of days after hamstring injuries but are not likely to be available until next weekend.

"Hendo probably the start of (next) week will be in training," said Klopp. "Naby is the end of this week, which doesn't make a big difference match-wise but that's how it looks."

Klopp has also addressed the issue of Mohamed Salah wearing strapping on his wrist in training, which raised concern as to whether the Egyptian star could miss the game on Saturday.

"Mo is nothing really serious," he added. "It is an inflammation of the tendon and it's pretty much protection, it has no influence."

Emery: "We want to write a new history"

Unai Emery will be facing Klopp for the second time in his managerial career. The Spaniard famously got the better of the Reds boss on his first meeting when hs Sevilla side beat Liverpool 3-1 in the Europa League final back in 2016.

However, Arsenal have an abysmal record against the top-six clubs in the league and the Gunners will be desperate to change their poor run of results on Saturday.

Last season, Arsenal won just one out of nine against Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham.

Asked about improving their poor record, Emery said: "We want to write a new history. Our new history is with the present and also with our players and with our quality.

"I believe in our players and this project and we are starting this project very positively and in our mentality. We need to improve but each match gives us a lot of information on how we develop and I trust in our players."

Teams News

After rotating their full-backs last week, Andy Robertson should return at left-back, though Trent Alexander-Arnold could keep his place if Joe Gomez is restored into his preferred central role.

Klopp opted for a 4-2-3-1 formation for the home clash with Cardiff, however, the German boss is expected to revert to 4-3-3, sacrificing Adam Lallana for James Milner in midfield.

Salah should be fit to start, despite sparking concerns by training with his wrist in a splint this week, which means that Xherdan Shaqiri is likely to be left on the bench again, despite some impressive recent impressive form.

Emery is facing a less fortunate option of stars in this heavyweight fixture and could be unable to call upon a host of defenders at the Emirates on Saturday.

Hector Bellerin (thigh) is being assessed ahead of the game alongside fellow full-backs Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac - who are both recovering from hamstring issues - Sokratis Papastathopoulos still remains unavailable(ankle).

Matteo Guendouzi is suspended after his red card against Blackpool, so Xhaka is likely to slot back into midfield alongside Lucas Torreira.

Going forward much depends on whether Emery goes for both Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the off with Henrikh Mkhitaryan hoping to force his way into the team against his former manager Klopp.

Predicted Line-Up

Arsenal: Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Holding, Monreal, Xhaka, Torreira, Iwobi, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Milner, Wijnaldum, Mane, Salah, Firmino