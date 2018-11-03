Cardiff City 0-1 Leicester City: Demarai Gray nets only goal in emotional victory in the Welsh capital

Leicester City paid tribute to departed owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in the best possible way with a 1-0 victory over Cardiff City on Saturday.

In a week that has surely been horrible to witness for all players, they were professional and inspiring throughout as Demarai Gray's 55th minute strike helped the Foxes to an emotional win.

Emotional tributes

Both teams paid an emotional tribute to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha before the match got underway following the tragic helicopter crash last weekend with a minute's silence and various banners.

Understandably, the Foxes started at a low tempo and the first real testing effort in the Welsh capital came from Cardiff forward Bobby Reid. He tried his luck from range but Kasper Schmeichel collected with relative ease.

The hosts then went close again as Victor Camarasa stepped up to a free-kick from just outside of the area which thundered off of the crossbar with the Leicester stopper flat-footed.

Leicester build momentum

Leicester's first opportunity came through Wilfred Ndidi as he connected strongly with a corner but he could only nod just wide. Claude Puel's men continued to create opportunities just before the break as Namaplys Mendy had a fizzing effort deflected wide.

The Foxes thought they were deserving of a penalty as Jamie Vardy's follow-up from James Maddison's effort was deflected away by Sol Bamba's hand but the referee was unmoved.

The first big chance of the second-half came the way of Neil Warnock's men. Josh Murphy did well to race away from Ricardo Pereira but once again, he could not beat Schmeichel.

Gray nets emotional strike

The East-Midlanders did not have to wait much longer to get their opening goal and it was Gray who got it. Ben Chilwell found space on the left-flank and tossed the ball in towards his compatriot. Gray did excellently to time his run and then power the ball beyond Neil Etheridge, triggering emotional scenes.

Former Leicester defender Bamba could have equalised as he got free from a corner but he could only prod wide. Fellow defender Jonny Evans, who had replaced the injured Harry Maguire in the first-half, then latched onto Ndidi's header but could not turn the ball goalwards.

The Foxes were probably the better side throughout the game and should have sealed the three points once and for all in the closing minutes as Vardy combined with Ndidi on the counter-attack. Faced with just Etheridge, the former England striker was thwarted by simply a leg.

That miss mattered not however as the final whistle went. Leicester again celebrated an emotional poignantly with their supporters.

Takeaways

Tough week ends on a high

Most really would not have blamed the East-Midlanders for simply postponing the match at Cardiff, let alone not reaching top levels. However, every single Leicester City player and staff member can hold their heads high.

Their performance was amazing to witness and after one of the darkest weeks in the club's history, those players have ensured a chink of light can be seen.

Cardiff pay tribute in the perfect way

Praise also has to be given to Cardiff City on what was surely an emotional day. The players, supporters and staff in the Welsh capital made the day a special tribute, when the football was probably the least important aspect of the afternoon.

Foxes finding goals

One aspect that stands Leicester in excellent stead for the rest of the campaign is that the Foxes are finding goals from everywhere. Not only have they scored in every single Premier League game this season, they now have 11 different goalscorers in all competitions.

Man of the Match

One man. Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.