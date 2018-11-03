Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur: Lilywhites survive late scare to move into the top four

Tottenham Hotspur survived a late fightback from Wolverhampton Wanderers to move into the top four of the Premier League with a 3-2 victory at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday evening.

It seemed Spurs were strolling to victory against Wolves as they went 3-0 up just after the hour mark with goals from Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane.

Wolves though showed that they fight right until the end as goals from Rúben Neves and Raúl Jiménez from the penalty spot gave Spurs a real scare late on.

Spurs held on though, to earn a vital three points which moves them into the top four which is were they want to be.

Mauricio Pochettino made two changes to his starting eleven for the game with Harry Winks and Juan Foyth coming into the side after the defeat to Manchester City on Monday evening.

Nuno Espirito Santo also made one change to his starting eleven for the game with Ivan Cavaleiro coming the side after their defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend.

Dembele leaves field with injured ankle

In terms of the game itself, it had barely started when Moussa Dembele had to leave the field with an injured ankle and he was replaced by Son Heung-min.

The injury seemed to affect Spurs early on as it was the home side who looked the most threatening without really testing Hugo Lloris in the Spurs goal.

It wasn't until 20 minutes in when Spurs started to find their feet as Kane was denied by a good save from Rui Patricio.

Two quick-fire goals hands Spurs control

The visitors kept pressing though and it resulted in the opening goal of the game when a great one-two from Lamela and Son ended with Lamela firing home under Patricio to give the visitors the opening goal of the game.

They doubled their lead with their next attack as a great cross into the box from Kieran Trippier, after a great passing move, found Lucas and the Brazillian headed home giving Spurs the two goal cushion.

It was, therefore, down to the hosts to respond and they thought they had done just that when a great move ended with Matt Doherty finding Jiménez, who volleyed the ball home but the goal was ruled out for offside much to the displeasure of the fans and the players.

After that, the game petered out to half-time with Spurs in full control of the game, while the hosts knew that they would need to up their game in the second half if they were going to get anything from the game.

Lloris shows his class

The hosts did improve at the start of the second half and if it wasn't for Lloris, they would have got a goal back.

The French keeper firstly denied Jimenez, who was played in by Helder Costa and then Neves, who thought his goalbound shot was nestling in the back of the net from the edge of the box but for a strong hand from Lloris to keep it out of the net.

Kane added a third just after the hour mark

The danger for the hosts, though, was that they were at risk of getting caught on the counter and that is exactly what happened as Kane made it 3-0 to Spurs just after the hour mark.

Kane was lucky as he really should have scored first time round after Lamela found him unmarked in the box but Patricio kept the ball out of the net but Kane made sure with his second chance by putting the ball into the back of the net.

Kane almost netted a second a few minutes later but his curling shot from outside the box was brilliantly saved by Patricio.

Two goals from the penalty spot gave Spurs a real scare late on

Despite being 3-0 down in the game, though, the hosts kept attacking and they were they got their rewards as Neves got one back in the 68th minute from the penalty spot.

The Portuguese midfielder sent Lloris the wrong way with his spot kick after Foyth fouled Jimenez in the box.

It should really have been 3-2 a few minutes later as Costa was played through on goal by a great pass from Morgan Gibbs-White, who came on as a second half substitute, but somehow the winger poked his shot wide with the goal at his mercy with only Lloris to beat.

Wolves did get a second goal and once again it came from the penalty spot after Foyth was the culprit once again as he fouled Jonny Castro Otto in the box.

This time it was Jimenez, who took the spot kick and it resulted in the same outcome as he sent Lloris the wrong way to set up a grandstand finish.

The hosts threw everything at the visitors right until the end but Spurs stood strong late on to seal a vital three points in a very tough game, while the hosts lose again for the third straight game.