Juventus vs Manchester United as it happened: Late drama sees Red Devils snatch unlikely three points
Follow live Juventus vs Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League 2018/19. Kick-off is set for 8PM (GMT) from the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy. Juventus, the hosts, are in brilliant form in Serie A and are one of the favourites to win the Champions League while Premier League side Manchester United have had a poor start to the season. Follow live for Champions League scores, commentary, stream and updates from VAVEL UK.
On a night where Man United rode their luck a number of times and Juventus were sloppy in front of goal, it turned out to be a happy return to Turin for Paul Pogba, even if this wasn't his finest performance of the season.
The Man of the Match award is a difficult one as Man United didn't play that well over 90 minutes, but I'll have to go for Ashley Young as he kept Juventus quiet on their left-hand side and he set up the winner in the 90th minute.
Juventus remain top of the group on nine points and Manchester United move back up to second on seven points with two games remaining against Valencia and Young Boys respectively.
Manchester United just don't know when they are beat this season, coming from behind to beat Newcastle United, Bournemouth and now Juventus recently.
Juventus will be kicking themselves they haven't won that game with the chances they squandered including Khedira's shot off the post and Cuadrado's shot he blasted over the bar.
Mourinho causing controversy again as he held his hand to his ear to the Juventus fans which angered the Juventus players and has to be escorted off the pitch and down the tunnel.
Full-time Manchester United win in Turin.
94' Martial gets a yellow card for kicking the ball away, surely not long left now.
93' CHANCE Martial plays rashford through one-on-one with the 'keeper but he hits it straight at Szczesny
91' Final Juventus change as Cuadrado goes off for the big Croatian striker Mandzukic.
90' Man United once again have come from behind and put in a great second half performance.
Ashley Young whips in a wide free-kick that evades everyone and Szczesny gets a very weak and poor hand to the ball and pushes it onto Sandro and goes in.
Man United have snatched it right at the death.
89' GOAL
Juventus brought that on themselves by missing golden opportunities and going three at the back allowed Man United more room at wide which and invited the Red Devils onto them.
The free-kick was won by Pogba and taken by Mata who elegantly curls one into the top corner to level things up.
85' goal
85' Free-kick 19 yards from goal for Man United
83' Martial tries to wriggle his way through the Juventus defence and somehow gets a shot away which Szczesny pushes back into the danger zone but is cleared.
82' second change for Juventus as De Sciglio is replaced by Barzagli as the home side go to a three at the back formation.
78' Double Man United change by Mourinho as he takes off Sachez and Herrera and replaces them with Fellaini and Mata.
75' Strange double booking as Juventus break once again and Herrera is pulling Dybala back which the referee spots and gives Juventus a free-kick but decides to book both players.
73' CHANCE Juventus break with Cuadrado's pace and he plays in Ronaldo who looks set to shoot but gives it back to the Colombian who somehow manages to scoop his shot miles over the bar.
72' CHANCE Cuadrado picks up the ball via a deflection and has Dybala free in the middle but decides to cut inside and feed in Pjanic who slices his shot wide.
70' Juventus deserve that lead as they have hit the post and the bar this game and have looked dangerous everytime they get near the Man United box.
69' First change for Man United as Saturday's match-winner, Marcus Rashford comes on to replace Jesse Lingard.
66' CHANCE Ronaldo cushions a ball into Pjanic's path but his shot is too close to De Gea who still gets a strong hand to push the shot away.
Ronaldo hit that volley so hard and with such precision that De Gea never had time to move to try and save it.
64' Pjanic plays an absolutely perfect ball over the Man United defence from the halfway line to play in Ronaldo who had peeled off the back of Lindelof and volleyed it first time past De Gea.
64' GOAL
63' Been a much quieter half with neither side being able to create an opening as the passing has turned sloppy.
60' First substitution of the night as Sami Khedira comes off to be replaced by Blaise Matuidi.
58' man United struggling to get possession in the Juventus' half as the home side are pressing very well this half.
55' Yellow card for Alex Sandro as he fouls Ashley Young and follows through on the Mn United captain.
51' Man United need to get closer to the Argentine as he is picking up dangerous positions with a lot of space to turn and play in.
49' CHANCE! Dybala finds space in the Man United oenalty area to turn near the edge of the area and bends one which leaves De Gea stranded but his shot cracks off the bar.
48' Martial tries to bend one into the far corner but drifts narrowly wide.
Both sides are back out for the second half, can either side find a breakthrough and claim all three points?
Standout players for both sides have been Dybala for Juventus as he has been so calm on the ball and bringing others into the game and Lindelof for Man United as he has won most things Juventus threw at him in that half.
United started the better of the two sides but Juventus have grown into the game and look very dangerous when they go forward.
Halftime Juventus 0-0 Manchester United
44. Man United will be the happier side to get into halftime at 0-0 as Juventus have started to ask serious questions of the United defence these last 10-15 minutes
42' Dybala puts in a delightful ball that just needs a touch to find the net but United clear for a corner.
36' Juventus really starting to grow into the game now and seem dangerous whenever they get the ball into Man United's half.
34' CHANCE! Khedira misses a glorious opportunity to open the scoring as Khedira has yards of space as De Sciglio picks him out in the middle but he can only drag his shot onto the post.
33' CHANCE! Cuadrado hits a shot and takes a wicked deflection and De Gea has to react quickly and nearly palms it back out into danger.
31' Juventus break immediately as Khedira has the ball but takes a short early and at an awkward angle which was never going to trouble De Gea.
30' Sanchez takes a disappointing free-kick straight into the Juventus wall.
29' Free-kick for Manchester as Herrera is pulled back by Pjanic and this is in a great area for the Red Devils about 20-yards out
28' Matic tries to clip a ball in behind the Juventus defence for Sanchez but he the Serbian overhits and goes out for a goal-kick.
24' Sanchez wins a free-kick but has injured himself in the process and has gone off to receive further treatment.
21' Whipped in by Sanchez but Smalling commits a foul on Sandro.
20' Martial wins a free-kick in a dangerous crossing area for the Red Devils.
18' Pjanic delivers an unusual poor delivery which doesn't clear the first man.
17' Luke Shaw has given away a free kick out wide in a dangerous area for a cross.
15' Ronaldo tries a shot from a long way out and it drifts wide of the Manchester United goal.
11' Early booking for Matic as he takes down Dybala to stop any potential counter-attack.
9' bentancur tries his luck from distance but is deflected wide for another corner.
7' Bright start from Manchester United as they have pressed and attacked Juventus, trying to get behind the full backs.
4' Ronaldo has a volley blocked by Lindelof which goes out for a corner but comes to nothing
1' Manchester United get us underway
The teams are out.
Ronaldo is still yet to register his first goal for Juventus in the Champions League, is tonight the night against his former club?
Paul Pogba may have more freedom in his first return to Turin since he left Juventus with Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera doing more of the defensive work this evening.
Alexis Sanchez will lead the line for the Red Devils tonight as Romelu Lukaku is still sidelined
Two changes from Manchester's United's side that beat Bournemouth at the weekend as Ander Herrera and Jesse Lingard replace Fred and Juan Mata.
Juventus XI: Szczesny; Sandro, Chiellini, Bonucci, De Sciglio; Bentancur, Pjanic, Khedira; Dybala, Ronaldo, Cuadrado
Manchester United XI: De Gea; Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; Herrera, Matic, Pogba; Lingard, Sanchez, Martial
Team news for tonight's game is as follows
Juventus haven't conceded in the Champions League yet this seaosn. United have looked weak this season. But it still could be a fantastic game with two brilliant attacks and one brilliant defence meaning Juventus are the favourites.
Giorgio Chiellini and Federico Bernardeschi both missed Juventus' weekend fixture while Leonardo Spinazzola won't be involved due to a lack of match fitness.
Lukaku's absence and Sanchez being in the side as a striker could help United against Juventus. It's likely Mourinho's men will mainly be earning chances through counter-attacks rather than dominating possession and the game. Sanchez is a far better player on the counter than Lukaku, with better pace and movement, and so that could play to United's advantage.
Jose Mourinho also won't be able to select Diogo Dalot, the young Portuguese right-back who joined in the summer. Also unavailable are Antonio Valencia and Marouane Fellaini. Other than that, United have a full squad to choose from.
United will be without main striker Romelu Lukaku on Wednesday night due to injury and it's likely that Alexis Sanchez will start up front for the Reds, as was the case on Saturday against Bournemouth in a 2-1 win.
Pogba also spoke about his future at Manchester United amid speculation he could make a return to Juventus, or make a move to FC Barcelona or Paris Saint-Germain: "Leaving Juventus was my choice: Juventus played in the Champions League and United in the Europa League. I have no regrets, United have always been at the top, I'm back to help United return to the top. Nothing has changed, I have made a choice and I have no regrets."
Pogba on Ronaldo: "Having Cristiano is always good for the team [Juventus], playing with great players like him, Messi or Neymar is always a pleasure. I think he's happy to be here and I think it's a great thing for Juve to have a player who scores goals like drinking water."
To that end, Juventus brought in Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid in the summer. United's star, Pogba, said that he thought "it was a great purchase by Juventus."
The Serie A side have won the title for the last seven consecutive seasons but the big-eared Champions League trophy is what they are really desperate for.
Juventus dominated United at Old Trafford in October. They are the best team to come to Manchester for some years. Despite only winning 1-0, the crispness of the passing, the speed of the movement and quality in and out of possession was a contrast to United's poor performance.
United will need the Frenchman to be in excellent form at his old stomping ground. They lack quality in midfield, and throughout the team, compared to this Juventus side which are arguably favourites to win the UEFA Champions League.
Pogba is returning to Juventus for the first time since leaving for United in August 2016. In the first fixture between these sides in the group stages, Pogba was quiet like everyone else playing in Red. He has, though, contributed 10 goals in 14 appearances for United this season, which is a world-class level of contribution from midfield
Mourinho hasn't really got an answer to the problem at United. However, the second half against Bournemouth was solid as Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba played well.
In Man United's last seven games, they've conceded seven and scored only two in the first half. In contrast, they've conceded only three and scored eight in the second half of those seven games.
At the weekend, it was a comeback victory for Manchester United, and not the first of the season. It was a great moment of celebration for the travelling Reds as Wythenshawe-born Marcus Rashford scored a 92nd-minute winner on the South Coast. However, it was another game in which Jose Mourinho's side looked poor at the start.
Welcome
Welcome to VAVEL UK's minute-by-minute coverage of Juventus vs Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League.