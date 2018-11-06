VAVEL UK's Premier League Team of the Week - GW11

This week the Premier League saw 34 goals across its ten fixtures; another round of sheer entertainment in arguably the best top-flight division in the world.

We learned a lot about a host of clubs; no less so than Arsenal who showed resilience against Liverpool. Manchester United confirmed that 'Fergie time' does indeed still exist with a late winner against Bournemouth whilst Fulham and Southampton showed how much danger they're in this season after defeats to Huddersfield and Manchester City respectively.

There was a vital win for Newcastle too, who beat Watford whilst Burnley uncharacteristically conceded four to West Ham.

But the real story was in Cardiff, where a week after the tragic helicopter crash which killed everyone on board, including Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the Foxes secured one of the most important victories in the club's existence.

And that is where we'll start with this team of the week.

Goalkeeper and defence

Kasper Schmeichel

The Foxes' goalkeeper's professionalism in the past week has been commendable. The helicopter crash outside the King Power last Saturday evening would have been hard for anyone involved with the club. But for the players to perform as they did in Cardiff this weekend was special. They chose to play and honour Khun Vichai - and they couldn't have done it any better way than by winning.

Schmeichel was seen in tears during the minute's silence before the match kicked off, before then displaying truly admirable mental strength to come through the game with a clean sheet and help his side to a victory in the darkest week in the club's history.

Daniel Orme, Leicester City editor: "The Danish stopper not only performed admirably in Wales, but has represented Leicester City perfectly throughout a tough week. Schmeichel has been one of the most vocal players at the club and he has perfectly summed up the feelings around the King Power Stadium. For that alone, he earns a well-deserved spot in this team."

Seamus Coleman

Understandably it's taken a while for the Everton full back to discover his best form after a double leg break in March 2017 kept him out for ten months. However, against Brighton in the Toffees 3-1 win this weekend he was exceptional. A trademark trait of the 30-year-old is his ability to race up and down the right flank, something which saw him bag seven goals in the 2013/14 season. It was this part of his game which was back in abundance on Saturday as he scored a terrific strike to score his side's second of the match.

Connor Bennett, Everton editor: "It was a return to form for the Irishman who has been highly criticised in recent weeks. His attacking work and eventual goal was vintage but Coleman also defended well against the tricky Jose Izquierdo and then later, Anthony Knockaert. Much improved."

Virgil van Dijk

Flashback to a few years ago and Liverpool's defence was cut open at will. Up step a certain Dutch defender. Since Van Dijk joined the Reds their defensive displays have noticeably improved and he was once again a rock during Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Arsenal. His strength and heading ability was in evidence at the back whilst he was unlucky not to grab himself a couple of goals - heading an effort against the post in the first half and having a close-range opportunity denied by Bernd Leno.

Joshua Kerr, Liverpool editor: "The Dutchman demonstrated another art in defending against the Gunners with his colossal performance. The 6ft 4inch giant could have had a hat-trick against Unai Emery’s rejuvenated side. His passing range was of the highest order and his tracking back to deny Henrikh Mkhitaryan late on was crucial to ensure the Reds earnt themselves at least a point at the Emirates Stadium."

Nathan Ake

Ake is another Dutch defender among this week's top performers. He was very unfortunate to be on the losing side for Bournemouth this weekend as Marcus Rashford's late strike condemned the Cherries to defeat after they'd worked so hard to protect a point throughout the second 45 minutes.

But Ake's performance was still top notch. He looked confident on the ball and made a sensational block in the second half at point-blank range which stopped a certain goal.

Ben Chilwell

Another laudable Leicester display came from their ever-improving left back. Chilwell's performances this season have seen him become one of the best full back's in the league, something which has been rewarded with a first England cap and a new deal with the Foxes in the past month.

He was again tricky to beat down Leicester's left-hand side and displayed his fantastic quality in the final third too by grabbing the assist for Demarai Gray's goal.

Daniel Orme: "Slowly developing into one of the most highly-rated young players in the Premier League, Chilwell put in another great showing at Cardiff. Notching an assist, his marauding runs down the left were a feature throughout the game, whilst also remaining defensively solid at the other end."

Midfield and wingers

Lucas Torreira

The little Uruguayan has been nothing short of brilliant for Arsenal this season. Originally having to settle for places on the bench in the opening few matches of the season he has displayed terrific form since and has become a major part of the Gunners good fortunes with Emery's team not losing in 14 matches.

Alongside a much improved Granit Xhaka, Torreira has established a complimenting partnership with the Swiss midfielder which was the catalyst for Arsenal's performance against the Reds on Saturday. The 22-year-old appears to be the midfielder Arsenal have been missing. He's capable of breaking up play, he's good in the tackle and it gives others the license to get forward knowing he'll be behind them to sweep up play.

Idrissa Gueye

Gueye's performance was very similar to that of Torreira's and displayed why he was so sought after when Aston Villa were relegated in 2015/16. The 29-year-old was everywhere for Everton; he was busy in the tackle and his ball retention was first class as he helped drive forward an excellent second-half display from Marco Silva's men as they brushed aside Brighton.

Connor Bennett: "The Senegalese midfielder had one of his best performances for Everton against the Seagulls. His 12 ball recoveries and close to 100 total touches meant he was integral to everything the Blues did. A constant pain for the visitors."

Felipe Anderson

West Ham's record signing showed just why so much money was spent on him as the Hammers carved open Burnley at will in a 4-2 win. Anderson was absolutely outstanding, scoring twice but he could have had three or four if it wasn't for some desperate defending from the Clarets backline.

Anderson had a shot remarkably headed off the line by Ben Mee in the first half but would finally get the better of the Burnley defence in the second period - threading a finish past Joe Hart after 68 minutes and then scoring via a deflection in the final ten minutes.

Alan Rzepa, West Ham editor: "Two goals, two chances created, five shots and more than 100 touches - you really can't get better than that. Anderson has finally shown that his price tag isn't a coincidence, and realistically he should've had at least a hat-trick."

Raheem Sterling

After scoring twice for England against Spain in the last international break it appears Sterling has now found top gear this season. His performance against Southampton was faultless as Man City powered six goals past a helpless Saints defence.

The winger scored twice and also picked up two assists in a hugely productive afternoon for the 23-year-old. His first strike saw him get into the box to get on the end of a Sergio Aguero cross before he added another by receiving the ball once more from the City striker. Pep Guardiola's men continue to look ruthless.

Josh Slinger, Manchester City editor: "Even in a scintillating City attack, Sterling stood out above the rest, scoring and assisting twice as City hit six, earning himself a deserved man of the match award."

Strikers

Alvaro Morata

The Spanish forward has received a lot of criticism this season. He looked short on confidence in front of goal and was missing simple chances. He endured a spell out of the side with Olivier Giroud preferred but it appears it was a time that Morata has benefitted from as the Chelsea striker is back among the goals.

He now has five strikes in his last six appearances for the London club after scoring twice against Crystal Palace in a 3-1 win for the Blues on Sunday. Both goals were taken with aplomb as he was on the end of Pedro's pull back before scoring his second from a tight angle. He could have had a hat-trick too, as he was played through late on but Wayne Hennessey was alert to the Spaniard's chip and kept him at bay.

Richarlison

A third Everton player rounds of this week's team as the Brazilian's two-goal display against Brighton stood out. The 21-year-old has been trusted by Silva to lead the line in recent weeks after originally playing out on the left but it's a role he's taken to fantastically well.

He opened the scoring for the Toffees before completing the win with a well-taken goal as he rounded Mat Ryan and then slotted the ball into an empty net. Richarlison now has six strikes in nine league matches this campaign.