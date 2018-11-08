Newcastle United vs Bournemouth Preview: Magpies hoping for back-to-back wins against impressive Cherries

Rafa Benitez will be hoping his Newcastle United side can claim another massive three points against an in-form Bournemouth side on Saturday.

The Magpies go into the game with the most confidence they have had all season after grinding out a 1-0 victory against Watford last week.

Whereas Bournemouth surrendered a 1-0 lead to Manchester United in the last minute but they have been playing some fantastic football under Eddie Howe again this season.

Another tough test for the Magpies

Newcastle know that they will be up against a very good team that keep the ball and move it impressively well which will test the Magpies' midfield.

Benitez has options in his squad though with the substitutes from last weeks win all influencing the game in a very positive way, which could alter the way Newcastle approach and play the game on Saturday.

Bournemouth will be hoping to get back to winning ways after a disappointing defeat last weekend and have a good record against the Magpies only losing once since they were promoted to the top flight.

Embed from Getty Images

Injury problems

Benitez was forced into making three substitutions before 60 minutes against Watford and while captain Jamaal Lascelles has recovered from the shoulder problem that forced him off, Jonjo Shelvey and Yoshinori Muto are doubts for the game.

Shelvey went off with a muscular problem, the same for Muto and it seems that neither of them has been able to get fit enough for the weekend.

Bournemouth have only the one injury concern with it being likely that Josh King will miss the clash against the Magpies but he has not been 100% ruled out yet

Embed from Getty Images

Contrasting styles, contrasting seasons

These two sides play completely different football with Benitez looking to contain the opponents and try to snatch something on the counter-attack or from a set-piece like last weekend.

On the other hand, Howe opts for an attacking style of play that excites the fans and is very pleasing on the eye, this has brought success to the Vitality Stadium this season with the Cherries sitting in sixth, above Manchester United.

It guarantees to be an interesting game as Newcastle look to keep out Callum Wilson who will be oozing with confidence on the back of being included in the England squad for the first time.

Whereas Bournemouth must be wary of players like Kenedy and Ayoze Perez on the break and the height Newcastle possess from set-pieces will be crucial if the Magpies are going to get another win.