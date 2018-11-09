As it happened: Cardiff score late to beat Brighton
Relive live text commentary of Cardiff vs Brighton in the Premier League as it happened
Thanks to everyone for taking the time to read this live commentary, but till next time I've been Adam Stenning reporting live on this narrow victory for The Bluebirds over The Seagulls at the Cardiff City Stadium.
Cardiff will go into the international break on a high and this should spark their season into life.
Brighton have now lost two games on the trot going into the international break.
Full time Cardiff 2-1 Brighton, Cardiff in the end just about managed to get over the line, but Brighton deserved a point for their efforts with ten men.
92- Paterson fires wide from just outside the box.
90- After a melee of shots, Cardiff make it 2-1 the ball came off the post twice before it was put in by Bamba at the third time of asking.
88- Camarasa has another effort from outside the box, which is saved by Ryan.
86- Camarasa's shot from outside the box is saved by Ryan.
81- Bissouma lays it off to Izquierdo whose effort from outside the box is well saved by Etheridge.
75- Ralls is replaced by Bobby Reid.
66- The resulting corner goes over everybody and comes to nothing.
65- The Corner is headed away by Dunk for another corner.
64- Cardiff get a corner as Montoya blocks an incoming cross.
62- Murray is replaced by Florin Andone, Murray does not look impressed.
58- Harris picks up the ball 25 yards out and his curls his effort onto the bar and the follow up from Murphy goes well over the bar.
52- A very chess like start to the second half with Cardiff trying to make a move, but Brighton are holding firm at the moment.
We are back underway for the second half.
The funny thing with the red card is Cunningham was rolling about in agony and after Stephens was shown the red card he got up and has been running about with no problem.
Half time, Cardiff 1-1 Brighton, Albion will fell unlucky to be down to ten men, but they are still in this game despite that.
47- Murphy's curling effort from just outside the box finds the second row of the stand.
46- Montoya has really impressed with his defending so far.
43- Ralls strikes wide from 20 yards out.
38- Solly March is sacrificed for Yves Bissouma to come on and slot into the place of the sent off Stephens.
Sorry for all the technical difficulties the score is 1-1. Dunk gave Brighton the lead in the sixth minute from a Solly March free kick. Paterson levelled up for Cardiff after he tapped in Kadem Harris' deflected cross.
34- The reply shows Stephens got the ball a yellow card at worst really.
33- Brighton go down to ten men as Stephens is sent off for a foul on Cunningham.
This game will be an interesting one as Brighton will be looking to get the ball down and play some nice neat football and undo Cardiff that way, where as Cardiff tend to use a more direct approach to get the ball forward, but against two centre half's that are so good in the air like Duffy and Dunk they might not get much success from this approach.
Cardiff's lineup is very interesting with the three changes they have made especially the decision to bench Joe Bennett and replace him with Greg Cunningham.
The Swedish under 19 striker has scored four goals and got one assists in his 12 appearances for the U23's in all competitions.
One interesting line from the lineups is for Brighton with U23's forward Victor Gyokeres makes the bench for The Seagulls.
Cardiff will lineup as follows with three changes, Harris, Cunningham and Ralls come in for Bennett, Reid and the suspended Arter. This is what the Cardiff lineup looks like: Etheridge, Ecuele Manga, Morrison, Bamba, Cunningham, Ralls, Gunnarson, Harris, Murphy, Camarasa and Paterson.
Hello everyone just under an hour till kick-off and the team news is out, starting with Brighton who makes two changes with Montoya and Knockaert coming in for Bruno and Knockaert meaning The Seagulls will lineup as follows: Ryan, Montoya, Dunk, Duffy, Bong, Knockaert, Stephens, Kayal, Izquierdo, March and Murray.
Join us from around an hour before kick-off for confirmed starting XI's.
Cardiff will be forced to make to one change to the side that were defeated by Leicester with Harry Arter serving a one-match-ban after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against The Foxes.
Brighton are set to make one change to the side that lost to Everton last weekend, with record signing Alireza Jahanbakhsh out with a hamstring strain.
Who will take his place is yet to be seen it may be a straight swap with Anthony Knockaert.
Or if The Seagulls want to go even more attacking they may shift Solly March over to the right wing and give Florin Andone his full Premier League debut either in the number ten role or upfront with Murray.
Then you have Izquierdo, who is a handful for any defence with his pace and his ability to cut inside and hit some great curling efforts.
Cardiff will have to mark him tightly, in order to stop him doing any damage.
Let's start with Murray, who has scored six goals this season for The Seagulls and is their top scorer this season.
The 35-year-old striker has scored winning goals in two of Brighton's four wins so far this season.
Brighton's key men will be Glenn Murray and Jose Izquierdo.
Cardiff's key men will be a winger and one of their strikers, in Josh Murphy and Bobby Reid.
Both Murphy and Reid combined have scored three goals between them meaning they have scored a third of the goals that Cardiff have scored this season in the Premier League.
Lets move onto who will be the key players for both sides.
This is the first meeting of the sides in the Premier League, but in the previous meetings in the Championship in January 2017, The Seagulls won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Tomer Hemed.
Brighton's unbeaten run of three matches came to an end last weekend when they lost 3-1 away at Goodison Park to Everton.
Hello everyone and welcome to live commentary of the Premier League game between Cardiff and Brighton, in what is a must win game for the Bluebirds. Kick off is set for 12.30pm. Cardiff need to be winning games against sides are around them. The Bluebirds have only won one of their first eleven games, which was a 4-2 victory over Fulham at the Cardiff City Stadium.