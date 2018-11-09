Liverpool vs Fulham Preview: Under pressure Slavisa Jokanovic awaits daunting trip to Anfield

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic finds himself increasingly under pressure ahead of a trip to a title-challenging Liverpool on Sunday.

Anfield is usually a daunting stadium for many and any team off the back of five consecutive defeats will certainly not be too optimistic going to the Merseyside fortress as the Cottagers face a tall order to stop the rot against the Reds.

Fulham head into the game rock bottom of the Premier League following Monday's disappointing 1-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town, where the Londoners managed only one measly shot on target over the entire 90 minutes.

Jokanovic has seen his side concede 29 goals in just 11 games and the mood at the club could potentially get sourer if they are humbled by the Reds.

Shahid Khan has so far refused to bow to pressure to sack Jokanovic, although another damaging defeat could force the Fulham owner's to act quickly.

As for Liverpool, Jürgen Klopp will be desperate to return to winning ways after watching his side let a late lead slip against Arsenal before being embarrassed in the Champions League when they were shockingly defeated at Red Star Belgrade in midweek.

Jokanovic: "We must wake up"

The Fulham boss did not hold back his frustration when previewing the trip to Merseyside, which is their last game before the international break and has laid the club's misfortunes on the efforts of his players.

"We chose an ugly way to lose the game," he said. "You must be proud, competitive and fight at the last moment and make extra effort.

"We are right now not showing this quality or effort, we must wake up and when we lose the game we must know how we lost it; we cannot sell our skin so cheap.

"A few times before games I say my team is ready for the fight, but are not showing effort or ambition and we must change this.

"We must accept this situation and go outside our comfort zone, because this didn't bring us a good result.

"We must shake our hands, push harder; I don't believe this is impossible."

Klopp desperate to bounce back after European headache

Liverpool's German manager has lamented the atmosphere surrounding the player camp despite the Reds making their best ever start to a Premier League campaign, with 27 points from their first 11 games.

Klopp's side have been less successful in Europe, losing two of their four Champions League games so far, leaving their European destiny difficult to predict. However, the Reds boss has said their successes overall have been overshadowed.

"The season so far-wise, points-wise in the Premier League, has been really successful," Klopp said.

"But it doesn't really feel like that because there are two reasons in comparison with last year: free-flowing football in a few games and Man City and maybe Chelsea and a few others play a very good season as well.

"It feels a bit like this season can only be a success if we become champions this year. In a year our competitors are the champions of last year, the champions of two years ago, a more refreshed Arsenal and a more experienced Tottenham and Manchester United.

"That's a really tough job but we have no problem with that, we go for everything. We have to build on our situation, we have to get better, to get more confidence out of the season."

Head-to-Head

The two sides have met 26 times in the Premier League: Liverpool have 16 wins to their name, whilst Fulham have won six times with the teams sharing four draws.

Liverpool beat Fulham in the 2013/14 season when the Cottagers were last in the division - 4-0 at home and 3-2 away, while Fulham have won just once at Anfield in 54 attempts.

Team News

Midfielders Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita are both in line for a return to action after Klopp confirmed the duo would be available for Sunday's clash following their respective hamstring injuries.

Joe Gomez, who has been struggling with an Achilles issue recently will also be available for the Midday encounter.

Only Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remains on the treatment table regarding the Reds midfield options and Liverpool's manager admitted the availability of Henderson and Keita has left him with a headache regarding his selection process.

Xherdan Shaqiri will also be into contention to start, having been left at home for the Champions League trip to Red Star in an attempt to reduce local hostilities and was a huge miss on the night.

Fulham are expected to be without Kevin McDonald and Joe Bryan for Sunday's fixture at Liverpool who are both struggling with hamstring injuries meaning the pair will likely be left at home.

There is likely to be a number of changes following the Cottagers disappointing defeat to fellow strugglers Huddersfield that left Jokanovic's team at the root of the league table.

Predicted Line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Keita, Shaqiri; Mane, Salah, Firmino

Fulham: Sergio Rico; Fosu-Mensah, Odoi, Le Marchand, Sessegnon; Anguissa, Seri, Cairney; Vietto, Schurrle, Mitrovic