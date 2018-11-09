Chelsea vs Everton Preview: Toffees looking for first Stamford Bridge league win since 1994

Everton travel to Stamford Bridge on Sunday, looking to pick up their first away win at Chelsea in the Premier League since the 1994-95 season.

Marco Silva’s men got back to winning ways last weekend with a 3-1 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion after having their three-game winning run snapped by Manchester United the weekend prior.

They face an unbeaten Chelsea side this Sunday which looks increasingly dangerous in each game under new boss Maurizio Sarri.

It will also be the first time that Ross Barkley squares off against his boyhood club.

The midfielder departed Everton for Chelsea last January after a move during the prior summer window fell through at the final moments.

Barkley, who is yet to make the return trip to Goodison Park, will be the target of ire from the always vocal travelling Blues and isn’t expecting to receive the warmest of reception.

Last meeting: Chelsea defeat starts Koeman downfall

In their last visit to Stamford Bridge, Everton were beaten 2-0 thanks to goals from Cesc Fabregas and Alvaro Morata.

The defeat to Chelsea came in the midst of a Europa League qualifying campaign that had taken the Toffees to Croatia only three days prior.

It’s was the first defeat of the season for then-boss Ronald Koeman after an indifferent start to the campaign. Koeman’s side followed up an opening day win over Stoke City with a draw away to Manchester City whilst looking unimpressive in Europe.

Early season hope would eventually turn to disaster and the downfall ultimately began away to Chelsea.

Fabregas opened the scoring just before the half-hour mark with a cool clipped finish past Jordan Pickford after being set up by fellow goalscorer Morata.

Morata then turned finisher just before the half-time whistle as he headed home an inch-perfect Cesar Azpilicueta cross.

The Toffees failed to threaten Thibaut Courtois’ goal until the final moments. The Belgian ‘keeper had to tip over Idrissa Gueye’s effort before watching an Ashley Williams header glance wide of his post.

A look at: Chelsea

Sarri’s Blues currently sit second in the Premier League table with 27 points and they are the only side across the top five leagues in Europe that are still unbeaten in all competitions.

They come into this game on the back of a Europa League trip to Belarus where they defeated Bate Borisov 1-0 as a second-half goal from Olivier Giroud saw them secure qualification from the group stages.

The Italian boss opted to a field a strong, but rotated team on Thursday night with eventual goalscorer Giroud flanked by Eden Hazard and Pedro. Barkley spearheaded a midfield trio ahead of Reuben Loftus-Cheek and Jorginho.

Influential and energetic midfielder N’Golo Kante had the night off and should be at full fitness to face Everton.

Team News and Predicted XI's

Everton forward Richarlison is doubtful to play in the game after picking up a knock in the win over Brighton. The Brazilian finished the game with a brace but has only taken part in light training this week.

He will be assessed before the Toffees make the trip to London on Saturday afternoon.

One definite change that Silva will have to make will be Kurt Zouma. The Chelsea loanee is ineligible to play against his parent club so will have to watch from the sidelines.

That means that either Yerry Mina, Phil Jagielka or Mason Holgate will flank the impressive and recently recalled to the England team, Michael Keane.

After resting a number of key first-team players on Thursday night, Chelsea are set to be at full strength for Sunday’s clash.

The fit-again Hazard played for an hour before being subbed meaning he could start from the off against Everton.

Alvaro Morata is expected to be recalled up front despite Giroud’s goalscoring heroics in Belarus.

Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Alonso, Rudiger, Luiz, Kante, Jorginho, Barkley, Willian, Hazard, Morata.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Digne, Keane, Mina, Gueye, Gomes, Sigurdsson, Bernard, Walcott, Tosun

Referee: Kevin Friend

