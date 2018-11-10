As it happened: Liverpool respond to midweek disappointment with dominant win over Fulham
An excellent performance by the Reds extends their league undefeated streak to 12 games on the season. Salah and Shaqiri's goals were the difference as both players' span of good form continues.
This concludes VAVEL UK's coverage of Liverpool v Fulham in the Premier League. Be sure to come back for all of our post-match coverage, from analysis to quotes. We'll also have coverage for the rest of today's matches, so stick with VAVEL UK for all things Premier League.
Liverpool head into the international break with three points and will look to continue their league undefeated streak in two weeks when they travel to Watford. Fulham will play host to Southampton after the break with their eyes on three points against similar level competition.
Jokanovic's position as manager will be increasingly more in doubt after suffering another loss, even if it was on the road against one of best sides in the league. Only time will tell if he is dismissed or not.
While there wasn't goals on goals for the hosts today, Liverpool looked firmly in control the entire match and was hardly shaken, composed from whistle to whistle. It was the exact response Klopp wanted out of his side after a poor showing midweek.
Fulltime! Liverpool 2-0 Fulham
The whistle blows, and this one is over. Liverpool dominated this one from the start, dictating the pace of the game. Fulham looked good going forward at moments, but Liverpool had too much class in the back to concede. The Reds also had Fulham pegged back on defense for most of the game as their attack was relentless.
90+2' Substitution
The board goes up and there will be three minutes of stoppage time. Liverpool make their final change to burn some of the clock with Naby Keitra coming on for Fabinho. Excellent display by Fabinho today as he marshaled the midfield, facilitating the offense well while disrupting everything Fulham played through the middle.
90'
Salah cuts inside from the right wing and tries to curl one past Rico, but Odoi steps in to block the shot. Rico could tell that one was probably going in if his defender didn't block, stretching out for the save attempt in the background.
89'
Van Dijk gets forward on the left side of the box and gets a shot off from a tight angle. While the shot doesn't trouble Rico, he earns a corner for his effort.
84' Substitution
Jokanovic makes his final change of the evening. Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa's day is over as he is replaced by Stefan Johansen.
83'
Vietto finds himself in space after Alexander-Arnold goes to ground after failing to make the interception. He has Mitrovic in the center, but van Dijk stands him up and easily smothers his cross attempt.
80' Substitution
The ball falls for Alexander-Arnold outside that box, and he hits a shot that sails high and wide. Klopp then makes his second change of the afternoon as Milner comes on for goalscorer Shaqiri.
78' Substitution
Fulham make their second change, bringing on Luciano Vietto for Schurrle.
77' Yellow Card
Mitrovic gets the better of Gomez on an aerial ball, and the Liverpool defender pulls him down from behind. Tierney shows the yellow card with no hesitation.
75'
Salah gets the ball at the top of the box and juggles for a few beats before playing Mane over the top of the defense. He nearly gets to the ball, but Mawson stands tall to beat him to it.
69' Substitution
Henderson comes on for Wijnaldum and collects his captains armband from van Dijk.
67'
Shaqiri, Salah and Alexander-Arnold all link up wonderfully to pass circles around four Fulham players. Salah plays the ball out wide to Mane, but Salah is taken down after the pass for the free kick. The resulting kick is fired straight into the wall.
63' Substitution
Jean Michael Seri comes on for Cairney. It was a decent showing by the midfielder, but he has been simply outclassed by the Liverpool midfield today.
62'
After assisting the Shaqiri goal, Robertson nearly finds a goal for himself. Liverpool break forward on the counter attack, and Firmino finds Robertson in space. He takes the shot, but Rico does well to save it and push the ball just outside the reach of Salah. The flag goes up for offside on Salah anyways.
59' Yellow Card!
Liverpool earn a free kick after a crunching tackle by Chambers on Salah. The defender is shown a yellow card for the reckless tackle, and that might have been a bit lenient as it could have easily been a red.
58'
A long ball for Tom Cairney is too far for the midfielder as Robertson steps in front so Alisson can gather. The Liverpool goalkeeper is sporting ball cap this half since the sun is shining on the Liverpool end.
56'
Salah nearly skips past two defenders, but Odoi denies the Egyptian just before he can get the shot off. Fulham have dropped back and invited pressure from Liverpool, but unlike the match against Red Star midweek, the Reds are able to break down the crowded defense with ease with clinical passing.
53' GOAL! Liverpool 2-0 Fulham
The ball is played to the opposite side, and Robertson plays a perfect early cross to the back post to the feet of Shaqiri. He is completely unmarked as he beats Rico low and to his right. Fulham's back line was in shambles there, playing Shaqiri on with plenty of space.
52'
Shaqiri lays the ball off for Mane who gets around Mawson before unleashing a rocket of a shot on goal. It's on target, and Rico does well to turn it behind.
51'
Mitrovic nearly gets past Gomez at midfield, but the defender drags him down for a free kick. Gomez lucky to get away with just warning as Mitrovic would have had a bit of space to work with had he not fouled him.
49'
Methodical play from Liverpool so far. Slow buildup play starting in the back results in a free kick just outside the box after Shaqiri is dragged down by the arm. Salah tries to curl the free kick into the far corner, but can't get the shot down.
Second Half
Tierney's whistle rings out, and Liverpool take the kick to get the second half underway.
Fulham have been on the defensive for most of the half, but have done well getting forward in the moments that presented themselves to them. Sessegnon and Schurrle have been the most dangerous for the visitors, but Fulham's wingbacks have been exposed each time they have come forward. Fulham like to get forward, but Mane and Salah have done well to exploit the space left by the wingbacks multiple time. The visitors need to be wary of how fast Liverpool can counter-attack in these areas, or the Reds are going rack up the goals in the second half.
Liverpool have done well so far, nearly finding the goal at a couple points in the half. Their goal at the end of the half was well deserved based on the quality of their play, and the Reds will look to build on their lead in the second.
Halftime! Liverpool 1-0 Fulham
A minute of stoppage time comes and goes and Tierney whistles for half time. A bit of controversy as Mitrovic may have been onside for the goal that was disallowed. It was a tight margin and directly lead to Salah's goal.
Sessegnon battles down the line and past Gomez but runs out of space as the ball rolls out for a goal kick. Fulham have responded well to the goal, getting forward a bit more in the last couple of minutes. However, the Liverpool defense has been resolute.
41' GOAL! Liverpool 1-0 Fulham
End-to-end football leads to a Liverpool goal! Mitrovic headed the ball into the back of the net, but the flag was up for offside. Alisson takes the free kick quickly Alexander-Arnold out wide who plays Salah through on goal. Salah is too speedy for anyone to catchup and stands Rico up before slotting past him for the opening goal. What devastating counter-attack for Liverpool, and what a heartbreak for Fulham!
38'
Firmino plays a brilliant pass to Mane through the feet of three Fulham players, but his first touch is too heavy as Alfie Mawson comes in to make the clearance.
35'
Robertson picks out Mane darting into the box, and the winger cuts the ball back into the box. The ball takes a couple deflections and falls to the feet of Shaqiri. He gets his shot off, but it is just wide. Liverpool are completely in control of this one in the first half.
34'
Mane nearly finds Robertson in space on the overlap, but the pass is too heavy as the ball goes out for a goal kick.
32'
Liverpool have a free kick just outside the box after a foul on Fabinho. Shaqiri steps up to the ball and drills it straight into the wall. Alexander-Arnold tries to hit a follow-up shot, but that is also hit into a crowd of defenders before the ball is cleared.
31'
Salah turns on the jets to get around his man at midfield and speed down the length of the pitch. He is taken down just outside the box, but Tierney judges the tackle to be fair and tells Salah to get up.
29'
Schurrle rips a shot from outside the box, and Alisson spills the ball after making the save. Sessegnon nearly taps it into an empty net, but van Dijk was there bail out his goalkeeper.
28'
Mane finds some space at the top of the box and tries to curl one into the far corner. Decent attempt but the shot didn't get enough dip on it.
24'
Ryan Sessegnon makes a brilliant run to get on the end of a flick on by Aleksandar Mitrovic. He runs by Gomez clear on goal, but shoots just wide. Liverpool nearly caught sleeping.
22'
Shaqiri gathers the ball and pivots to play an early pass to Salah over the top. The Egyptian has room for the space, and Rico does well to deny last season's leading goalscorer.
20'
Shouts for handball in the box are waved away by referee Paul Tierney, leaving Mane frustrated. Moments after, Alexander-Arnold nearly loops a header over Rico, but the ball is just over the crossbar for a goal kick.
18'
Alexander-Arnold tries to find Shaqiri who is cutting into the box, but Chambers reads the pass well to clear the ball. Liverpool are starting to dictate the flow of play as Fulham start to get back behind the ball.
16'
Great build up nearly leads to a Liverpool goal! Firmino and Salah link up well to play the Egyptian into the box. He had one last defender to beat before getting the shot off, but Denis Odoi does well with his tackle to put off Salah shot for Rico to save.
14'
Fulham have a spell of high pressing Liverpool in the back, but the defenders are hardly affected, passing with ease around the press.
13'
Liverpool switch play to Shaqiri who finds himself in space. Alexander-Arnold pull the defender with an overlapping run, creating space for a Shaqiri shot. It's struck well but is just wide.
11'
Mane splits two Fulham shirts in the midfield and tries to play Firmino through on goal, but the pass is too heavy as Sergio Rico comes out to collect.
10'
Slow start so far by Liverpool. Fulham are pressuring well, but haven't mounted any threatening offense so far. It's been a good showing by the visitors so far.
7'
Andre Schurrle deflects a pass from the back by Alisson, but is whistled for offside. Soon after, Mane plays a poor back pass to Andrew Robertson that is nearly picked off by Schurrle.
4'
Liverpool nearly find there way through after a bit of brilliant build up play. After switching sides, Alexander-Arnold plays an early cross that finds Firmino in the box. The Brazilian can't settle the ball right as it falls for Sadio Mane. The winger has a go but pulls his shot wide.
Kickoff
Fulham get us started here at Anfield. The Kop is in fine form, ringing out in song as Fulham turnover the ball almost immediately.
Just a few moments away from kick-off!
The defensive approach is the most logical one for Fulham after watching Liverpool's performance against Red Star's crowded defense. There will be three in the back, but the two wingbacks will be dropping back to bolster the defense while also looking to break on a counter-attack. The question will be if Jokanovic's men have the discipline themselves to deny Liverpool's high-powered offense.
Jokanovic has made a change to his lineup, playing three defenders in the back with two wingbacks. Lucas Vietto loses out for Callum Chambers in the back. Timothy Fosu-Mensah also drops to the bench in favor of Cyrus Christie.
Virgil van Dijk will most likely be the man to wear the captain's armband with both Henderson and Milner on the bench. The centreback has been at the club just under a year and has already asserted himself as a leader for Liverpool. It's testament to his leadership capabilities and his importance to the club.
Shaqiri has been brought back into the Liverpool midfield, which is where he was positioned for his best game of the season against Red Star in the home fixture. Fabinho has also been brought in to anchor the midfield. Perhaps this combination will be able to bring creativity back into Klopp's midfield.
Klopp has made four changes from the lineup that faced Red Star midweek with Adam Lallana, Daniel Sturridge, James Milner and Joel Matip being replaced by Joe Gomez, Fabinho, Xherdan Shaqiri and Roberto Firmino in the starting XI.
Fulham Substitutions
Betteneli; Kebano, Johansen, Ream, Vietto, Fosu-Mensah, Seri
Fulham Starting XI
Rico; Le Marchand, Chambers, Odoi, Mawson, Christie; Sessegnon, Cairney, Anguissa, Schurrle; Mitrovic
Liverpool Substitutions
Mignolet; Lovren, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Sturridge, Moreno
Liverpool Starting XI
Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, van Dijk, Robertson; Shaqiri, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Mane, Firmino, Salah
Team sheets will be coming in an hour prior to kick-off around 11a.m., so be sure to check back with us as we keep you updated leading up to today's Premier League clash.
Predicted Fulham Starting XI
Rico; Sessegnon, Le Marchand, Odoi, Fosu-Mensah; Seri, Cairney, Anguissa; Schurrle, Mitrovic, Vietto
Predicted Liverpool Starting XI
Alisson; Robertson, van Dijk, Lovren, Gomez; Milner, Wijnaldum, Shaqiri; Mane, Firmino, Salah
Joe Bryan misses out for Fulham with a hamstring injury, and Kevin McDonald is out with a knock. This shouldn't cause too many issues for Fulham as neither are surefire starters for the Cottagers anyway.
Liverpool's injuries have been few and far this season as Klopp has nearly a full roster to choose from outside of long-term injured Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The line up probably won't change up front or in the back. The midfield is where Klopp will make changes to his side, if any.
While Liverpool seem to be trending upward, Fulham's morale has been low as they appear to not be syncing up well. Jokanovic has placed the blame of their recent performances firmly on his players, telling Sky Sports that his players "are not showing effort or ambitions." Whether his criticism was well warranted or not, Fulham need to be on the same page and answer their managers' criticism coming into Anfield today.
After coming under criticism for most of the season, Mohamed Salah has been showing glimpses of last season's form the last couple of weeks. Sadio Mane also suffered a goal drought after starting the season off hot, but has also found the nets recently as well. The Reds' offense seemed to be heating up before stumbling at Red Star. However, that was most likely just one poor game by Liverpool. Don't be surprised if the front three return to form and light up this leaky Fulham defense.
Slavisa Jokanovic's position as Fulham manager is certainly at risk after his side's poor start to the season, and a trip to Liverpool is the last thing he could possibly want. Fulham spent £100 million in the offseason, but the results haven't been anywhere near what expected. A big loss at Anfield could be the end of Jokanovic's time at Fulham.
The Reds' rivals in the title race, Manchester City, face Manchester United later in the day. With the possibility of points being dropped by the league leaders, this weekend is a massive opportunity for Liverpool to catch up with City.
The Reds have also struggled with creativity in the midfield. Klopp brought in options such as Naby Keita and Fabinho to bolster the midfield, but neither had been able to stake a permanent claim in the side. Xherdan Shaqiri has been impressive in his performances, and was phenomenal in the midfield against Red Star two weeks ago at Anfield. Klopp needs to figure out his ideal midfield in order to keep up Liverpool's title chances in the long run, and Fulham are perfect side to tinker against as the Reds should have enough quality to see off their opponents.
As we saw midweek, Liverpool struggled to breakdown a compact, stuffed defense after going down 2-0. While Red Star were more open before taking the lead, it highlighted Liverpool's lack of creativity against sides that drop players behind the ball. If Fulham drop players behind the ball and can remain disciplined, the Cottagers just might be able to get a result at Anfield.
The last time these two sides faced each other was in the 2014 Premier League season where Liverpool won 3-2 at Craven Cottage. Liverpool have the all-time edge over Fulham with a 39-12-16 record and will look to add to the win column today.
Fulham have had a rough run in the first third of the season, only managing one win in 11 so far. With an offense that has only produced 11 goals and a defense that has conceded a league high 29 goals, Fulham's problems on both sides of the ball have them placed firmly at the bottom of the table.
Liverpool will be looking to get back on track after falling 2-0 in a shocking defeat to Red Star Belgrade in Serbia midweek. It was one of the worst results in Jurgen Klopp's tenure as Liverpool manager, but today's home fixture against Fulham presents the Reds with an opportunity to put that in the past with a win.
Welcome to VAVEL UK;s live coverage of today's Premier League match between Liverpool and Fulham at Anfield. This is Maxwell Hogg, and I will be keeping you up-to-date with all of the build-up and action this afternoon.